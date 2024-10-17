eClinicalWorks Image AI Assistant Saves York Primary Care Over an Hour Per Day on Managing Incoming Faxes

The advanced AI technology is pivotal in helping detect document types and streamlining patient matching

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced that York Primary Care is successfully leveraging eClinicalWorks AI-powered EHR technology, including Image AI. The internal medicine practice reports saving over an hour per day on routing incoming faxes to appropriate patient records by leveraging Image AI, driving significant time savings each day and enabling the internal medicine practice to focus more on clinical tasks and patient care.





York Primary Care is an internal medicine practice in York, Maine offering compassionate care to 300 patients. Image AI automates document recognition and assigns 40-50 incoming faxes per day to respective patient records—the physician user simply reviews and approves the match. The innovative AI technology helps detect document types and facilitates patient matching. By implementing Image AI for inbound faxes, the practice has reduced the burden of administrative tasks, enhanced efficiency, and improved provider satisfaction.

“Implementing the eClinicalWorks Image AI Assistant helps save over two minutes per fax and an hour daily,” says Dr. Joel Keenan, owner of York Primary Care. “As an independent practice owner, I manage various responsibilities from office tasks to providing healthcare services. It is not unusual for our practice to receive 40-50 faxes daily. The AI technology automatically assigns the incoming fax documents to the respective patient, allowing me to simply review and approve the match. The time-savings allow me to focus on my clinician duties and spend more time on patient care. Image AI helps streamline workflows, enhance operational efficiency, and improve patient outcomes. We’re looking forward to implementing Sunoh.ai as well to streamline clinical documentation.”

“At eClinicalWorks, we are constantly striving to find ways to reduce time-consuming administrative tasks to ultimately improve patient outcomes,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “The eClinicalWorks Image AI Assistant is just one example of how we are leveraging AI to provide solutions that save valuable time and resources for healthcare providers across the nation.”

eClinicalWorks V12 is the first AI-driven EHR. The AI-powered EHR integrates various AI technologies including, generative AI, the first conversational EHR, Image AI for fax inboxes, AI ambient listening technology like Sunoh.ai, healow AI-powered no-show prediction model, and Playlists with Robotic Process Automation (RPA). For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com.

About York Primary Care

York Primary Care is an independent solo practice offering compassionate care to 300 patients in York, Maine, USA. The practice is owned by Dr. Joel Keenan, an internist with 23 years of experience. For more information, visit the website.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

