eClinicalWorks EHR Receives HRSA Approval for UDS+ Submissions for Health Centers Nationwide

eClinicalWorks successfully completes UDS+ FHIR® synthetic testing and begins FQHC voluntary testing

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced the successful completion of the synthetic testing of UDS Patient Level Submission (UDS+) reporting via Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®).





The Uniform Data System Modernization (UDS) initiative aims to help health centers streamline annual reporting, improve data quality, and comply with interoperability standards and regulations. UDS+ helps community health centers better track, analyze, and report quality care reporting, which can help improve practice efficiency and aid in data-driven decisions.

eClinicalWorks is now a Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)–approved EHR vendor for UDS+ submissions and is actively working with Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) to begin voluntary testing for the various HRSA-determined Cohorts.

“Our team is looking forward to working with our FQHC clients on voluntary testing for UDS data in the coming weeks,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks, “By doing so, we hope to support our health centers nationwide to reduce reporting burdens and improve data quality, ultimately improving health outcomes.”

eClinicalWorks is working with HRSA and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) to support FQHCs through this important transition phase for 2024 for UDS+ FHIR submissions. As the vendor of choice for over 800, or roughly 60% of the nation’s health centers, eClinicalWorks offers comprehensive, unified solutions to meet their unique needs, including medical, dental, behavioral health, OBGYN, and vision care.

Learn more about eClinicalWorks Health Center Solutions here.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation.

