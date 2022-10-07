eClinicalWorks Announces V12, a Multi-Dimensional EHR, and New healow Products

eClinicalWorks unveils latest software version for enhanced usability, improved value-based care and patient experience

eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced its latest EHR software version, V12, during its 2022 National Conference.





The multi-dimensional V12 EHR software offers hundreds of enhancements including:

Improved application performance by up to 40% faster

A module for previsit planning

Improved usability with click reducers and redesigned medication management screens

A floating toolbar for easy access to key workflow features — including patient records, a virtual assistant, and documents

features — including patient records, a virtual assistant, and documents Value-based care enhancements through PRISMA, the industry’s first health information search engine

New products including healow Sign, healow Survey, and healow Chatbot

Enhanced procedure documentation for all specialties

Specialty-focused workflows for OB/GYN, pediatrics, Behavioral Health, dental, vision, rheumatology, asthma/allergy, gastroenterology, ENT/audiology, dermatology, and enhancements to the Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) module.

“V12 surpasses the state-of-the-art EHR with improved performance, usability, and interoperability,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “We are further enhancing Revenue Cycle Management and modules for value-based care models, providing all of our customers with advanced solutions to set their practices up for success. eClinicalWorks continues to innovate and invest in product capabilities and enhanced cloud services.”

Find more information about eClinicalWorks solutions at www.eclinicalworks.com.

About eClinicalWorks



eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow:



healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at www.plus.healow.com.

