eClinicalWorks Announces Intent to Become a Qualified Health Information Network and Further Enhance Nationwide Interoperability

eClinicalWorks successfully completes Phase 1 of the application process for QHIN designation

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced its intent to become a Qualified Health Information Network™ (QHIN™) under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common AgreementSM (TEFCASM) to advance its commitment to nationwide interoperability.





eClinicalWorks has an established interoperability infrastructure that connects thousands of eClinicalWorks provider organizations to the Carequality Interoperability Framework and the Commonwell Health Alliance, exchanging more than 200 million clinical records each month. With its decision to apply to become a QHIN, eClinicalWorks aims to further advance the goals of TEFCA and the 21st Century Cures Act by making it easier for customers to securely access the “network of networks” for healthcare data sharing across the country.

In January 2022, the Office of National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and the Recognized Coordinating Entity® (RCE™), The Sequoia Project, published TEFCA under the 21st Century Cures Act. The primary TEFCA objectives include establishing a universal governance, policy, and technical floor for nationwide interoperability, simplifying connectivity for organizations to securely exchange information to improve patient care, and enabling individuals to access their healthcare information through a single on-ramp for nationwide connectivity.

“eClinicalWorks is thrilled to formally seek the Qualified Health Information Network designation under the 21st Century Cures Act to further enhance health data exchange for healthcare providers, public health organizations, payers, patients, and all other healthcare stakeholders,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “eClinicalWorks continues to be at the forefront of nationwide interoperability advancement, and we are confident our participation in TEFCA will further improve the delivery of healthcare to patients.”

Tushar Malhotra, director of interoperability strategy, added, “eClinicalWorks is a trusted interoperability partner for thousands of healthcare entities. We look forward to working with the RCE to demonstrate our capabilities in effective data exchange.”

Supporting over 180,000 providers today, eClinicalWorks continues to be the leader in ambulatory care, providing healthcare organizations with cloud-based and data-driven solutions, including PRISMA, which facilitates the exchange of more than seven million documents daily with other electronic health records systems nationwide.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

