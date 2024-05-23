eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai Help Women’s Health Clinic Save Over Two Hours on Clinical Documentation Daily

Rocky Mountain Women’s Clinic reaps the benefits of the AI-powered medical scribe, with enhanced clinical efficiency and improved work-life balance

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Rocky Mountain Women’s Clinic successfully implemented Sunoh.ai, saving providers two hours daily on clinical documentation. Through eClinicalWorks’ integration with Sunoh.ai, the revolutionary solution is easily accessible to eClinicalWorks users for a seamless experience. The AI-powered medical scribe has drastically reduced administrative burdens and improved the providers’ work-life balance, enhancing productivity and patient care.





Established in 2020, Rocky Mountain Women’s Clinic offers comprehensive women’s health and medical aesthetic services. Due to a heavy workflow, the clinic struggled with time management. They sought Sunoh.ai to streamline the documentation process. The AI-powered medical scribe has shown significant results in a short duration, accelerating the speed of completing patient charts, capturing detailed patient visits, and enhancing patient prior authorizations. This led to improved time and resource optimization, improving the clinic’s billing efficiency.

“We selected Sunoh.ai after carefully evaluating several AI scribes and it has proven to be a game-changer for our practice,” said Kylee Johnson, nurse practitioner and owner at Rocky Mountain Women’s Clinic. “The integration of Sunoh.ai within our choice of EHR is a great advantage. Since its implementation, Sunoh.ai helped us save at least two hours a day on clinical documentation. The reliability and cost-effectiveness compared to a traditional medical scribe, and its ability to provide detailed and fail-proof documentation, have truly impressed us. It allows for a more intimate visit where patients can freely express their concerns, improving the patient experience.”

She added, “Sunoh.ai’s telehealth capability is another feature that we are eager to incorporate into our practice. While we have not used this feature yet, we are open to integrating it into our operations in the future. The potential to facilitate efficient remote consultations could be another big step towards streamlining our processes.”

Sunoh.ai is a leading player in the AI-powered medical scribe industry. It goes beyond current AI transcription tools by creating tailored highlights, actionable alerts, relevant next steps, and a summary of the patient appointment for the physician to review and approve.

“Sunoh.ai is transforming patient visits, with practitioners saving two hours daily on clinical documentation,” expressed Saurabh Singh, vice president of Sunoh.ai. The cutting-edge technology is specifically designed to turn natural patient-doctor conversations into structured clinical documentation, saving time and helping reduce burnout. With its ability to transcribe real-time conversations, it is converting office consultations into intuitive, immersive experiences. We’re thrilled to be at the forefront of this healthcare revolution.”

Sunoh.ai integrates with eClinicalWorks on any device, for a seamless experience. eClinicalWorks is a leading provider of intelligent cloud-based and AI-driven EHR. It offers innovative, unified solutions that enable simplified documentation, interoperability, and enhanced patient engagement.

About Rocky Mountain Women’s Clinic



Rocky Mountain Women’s Clinic is a pioneer in comprehensive women’s healthcare and medical aesthetic services. Founded in 2020 by Kylee Johnson, a certified nurse midwife and Women’s Health nurse practitioner, the clinic provides high-quality, personalized care that addresses the unique health needs of women at every stage of life. The clinic is renowned for its wide range of services tailored to women’s health, its compassionate and knowledgeable staff, and for embracing innovative technologies to improve patient care and satisfaction. Located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, the clinic delivers services with the goal of empowering women with knowledge, choice, and alternatives in healthcare. For more information, visit https://rockymountainwomensclinic.com/

About eClinicalWorks



eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai



Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/

Contacts

eClinicalWorks



Bhakti Shah



508-330-6935



bhakti.shah@eclinicalworks.com