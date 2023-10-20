eClinicalWorks and healow Announce $900 Million in Projected Revenue and Significant Investment in AI

At the 2023 National Conference, eClinicalWorks and healow announce strong sales and customer growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, and healow®, a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform, today announced its revenue and customer base growth. For 2023, eClinicalWorks and healow project a record $900 million in revenue compared to $800 million in 2022. eClinicalWorks also reports a rapid increase in providers to more than 180,000.





With over 10,000 customers on eClinicalWorks V12 — the first multidimensional EHR — eClinicalWorks and healow continue to provide healthcare organizations nationwide with cloud-based and data-driven solutions and revolutionary AI solutions.

“Moving to V12 helped my personal productivity improve by 20% throughout the week,” said Seth Eaton, MD of MedPeds, LLC. “With new features, I am able to take quicker notes, access documents in a timely manner, and better communicate with patients.”

eClinicalWorks and healow report:

Substantial product enhancements in specialty modules, including behavioral health, Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC), vision, dental, and Allergy and Immunology in the latest V12.0.2.

The healow health app reached a milestone of patient satisfaction with one of the highest ratings on the app store .

reached a milestone of patient satisfaction with one of the highest ratings on the . More than 76,500 providers across 43,700 facilities use healow Insights ® technology to automate the exchange of actionable data with payers to excel in value-based care.

technology to automate the exchange of actionable data with payers to excel in value-based care. More than 450 million patient engagement notifications annually using Messenger.

PRISMA now connects with over 4,500 hospitals. On average, more than 4 million documents are rendered daily on PRISMA.

$200+ million of patient payments have been posted and processed monthly through healow Payment Services™.

eClinicalWorks continues to invest heavily in AI in the following areas:

Integration of ChatGPT and generative AI to work within the EHR to increase efficiency and effectiveness.

AI-based image model to improve productivity for document management-related activities.

Developed large data models to help identify no-show probability using AI and machine learning .

. AI-powered automation for improving revenue cycle management (RCM) efficiencies.

“We are thrilled to unveil our latest iteration, V12.0.2, which builds upon our V12 success,” said Jinesh Gandhi, VP of product management at eClinicalWorks. “By closely collaborating with our valued customers, we’ve integrated usability enhancements to streamline workflows and boost efficiency. Our commitment is to continuously evolve and bring effectiveness to our users’ experiences.”

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.

