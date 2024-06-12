eClinical Solutions to Highlight Successful Approaches for AI-Driven Clinical Trial Productivity at Citeline Roundtable, DIA, and More

Company will share clinical data transformation expertise alongside other life science heavyweights, as part of busy summer events circuit





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinical Solutions LLC, a global provider of digital clinical software and services, today announced its participation in a number of upcoming industry events aligned with the company’s work to help biopharma reduce cycle times, easily scale, and develop breakthroughs in clinical research via the elluminate® platform and biometrics services.

These events are occurring at a critical time as the industry increasingly looks to embrace AI/ML, Generative AI and other emerging technologies for needed productivity gains. In fact, 53% of respondents in eClinical Solutions’ 2024 Industry Outlook survey believe AI/ML will have the greatest impact on efficiency this year, yet only 7% have implemented AI/ML across one or more applications. This reveals that AI expectations are outpacing adoption, creating pressure to more quickly move from hype to realization while making it essential to take the right approach to meaningful data transformation and AI-driven value.

Raj Indupuri, eClinical Solutions co-founder and CEO, will dive into this topic at next week’s Citeline roundtable in San Diego, CA titled, “Holistic Clinical Data Transformation: Setting the Stage for AI-driven Productivity.” During the panel (June 18, 5:30 pm PT), which will be moderated by Citeline’s Barnaby Pickering, Raj will sit down with Elisa Cascade, Advarra; Dr. Nimita Limaye, IDC Health Insights; Karen Correa, Takeda; and Jeffrey Meckler, Indaptus Therapeutics, to discuss future-ready strategies R&D leaders can take to unlock progress, productivity, and ROI from emerging technologies. To register for the roundtable, click here.

In addition to this panel, eClinical executives will participate in the following events this summer:

June 16 – June 20: eClinical will attend DIA’s 60th Annual Global Meeting in San Diego, CA, where the team will exhibit the elluminate platform and further discuss how to unlock AI’s transformative potential in booth #1220.

June 24 – June 25: Following DIA, eClinical will then head to the 3rd Annual ACDM AI Symposium in Basel, Switzerland to explore AI’s promise in data management for clinical trials. In addition to sponsoring the event, the company will offer a demo session on June 25 at 8:30 am CEST.

July 9 – July 10: Wrapping up the summer lineup, eClinical is scheduled to attend the 13th Annual Clinical Trials in Oncology East Coast Conference in Boston, MA. Jason Konn, solutions consultant at eClinical Solutions, will host a technology spotlight session titled, “Oversight for All: Achieve data transparency with elluminate” on July 9 at 12:45 pm ET.

“We’re thrilled to participate in these premier industry events and connect with other leaders driving innovation in clinical trials, especially during this rapidly evolving surge of tech and AI advancement for life sciences,” said Indupuri. “Our robust lineup of speaking engagements, roundtables, and exhibition presence underscores eClinical’s deep expertise in the data at the core of modern digital trials. We are committed to helping our clients push the boundaries and adopt technology to realize anticipated industry outcomes of accelerated timelines and scientific advancement.”

For more information on these events, as well as others that eClinical will be involved with this year, including the company’s annual ENGAGE conference, visit: https://www.eclinicalsol.com/events/.

About eClinical Solutions LLC



eClinical Solutions’ industry-leading data & analytics platform, elluminate®, and biometrics services experts help biopharma researchers at large, mid-size, and emerging life sciences organizations manage trial complexity in less time and with fewer resources. Clients get accurate and timely data insights for better decision-making – enabling them to reduce cycle times, improve productivity, easily scale, and develop tomorrow’s breakthroughs with today’s resources. eClinical is a privately-held, purpose-driven company with a global workforce and winner of the 2024 Top Workplaces USA and Culture Excellence Awards and Great Place To Work® India Certification™. Learn more at www.eclinicalsol.com and follow eClinical Solutions on LinkedIn.

