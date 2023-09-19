eClinical Solutions to Discuss Industry Need for Clinical Data Lakehouse and AI-Enabled Data Management at DPHARM, SCDM, PHUSE EU, Among Other Upcoming Conferences

Expert presentations will also highlight how to inspire organizational purpose and innovation to succeed in an increasingly modern, digital market

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and services, today announced that the company will present at a variety of global industry conferences in fall 2023. The company’s thought leaders will share strategic approaches to enable scientific innovation and deliver faster time to value and decreased cycle times for life science organizations. eClinical Solutions will also host several product demonstrations at these events to showcase how the elluminate® Clinical Data Cloud and eClinical biometrics services provide accurate and timely data insights for better decision-making to support tomorrow’s breakthroughs.





“Biopharma researchers face intense pressure to manage trial complexity with fewer resources, while also delivering on inclusive, innovative, patient-centric trials faster than ever. It’s critical to optimize cumbersome processes and modernize data management approaches to drive efficiencies, and we will see automation and human-in-the-loop AI play an increasingly bigger role in doing so heading into 2024,” said Raj Indupuri, CEO and co-founder of eClinical Solutions. “As life science organizations prepare for next year, our experts look forward to sharing tangible strategies and use cases at these events to help researchers achieve enhanced productivity and ROI.”

This week at DPHARM® 2023 in Boston, MA (September 20-22), eClinical will offer elluminate demonstrations in booth #18 and Indupuri will present a session on September 21st at 12:35pm titled, “A Scalable Blueprint to Solve the Industry’s Need for a Clinical Data Lakehouse.” The talk will address the key components of a lakehouse and how this ideal architecture enables scientific innovation and use of AI/ML techniques.

Indupuri will then co-present at Halloran Consulting Group’s CORE East Conference (October 4-6) in Chatham, MA, alongside Manny Lazaro, principal consultant at First Tracks Life Sciences Consulting. The two will lead a session on the afternoon of October 5th titled, “Tomorrow’s Breakthroughs, Today: Enabling the Future State with Data Oversight, Automation and AI,” which will examine the infrastructure that enables advanced applications and share change management best practices for leaders adopting a future-ready data model.

The following week, the eClinical Solutions team will exhibit at booth #213 and present several sessions at the Society for Clinical Data Management (SCDM) Annual Conference 2023 in San Diego, CA (October 8-11):

“Level-Up Your Clinical Data Management with AI-enabled Data Review” (October 9 th 2:15pm) – In this product showcase, Jason Konn, solution consultant, will illustrate the AI-enabled data review capabilities within elluminate IQ (eIQ) Review and highlight use cases that support data management objectives for improved data quality and productivity, and reduced cycle times.

– In this product showcase, Jason Konn, solution consultant, will illustrate the AI-enabled data review capabilities within elluminate IQ (eIQ) Review and highlight use cases that support data management objectives for improved data quality and productivity, and reduced cycle times. “Modern Medical Coding: The Digital Future of Tech-Driven Coding” (October 9 th 5:15pm) – Kanika Harnal, senior medical coder, will chair this session highlighting how life sciences organizations are leveraging automation and AI/ML to elevate the human element of coding and modernize medical coding and data review.

– Kanika Harnal, senior medical coder, will chair this session highlighting how life sciences organizations are leveraging automation and AI/ML to elevate the human element of coding and modernize medical coding and data review. “Inspiring a New Clinical Data Vision: Harnessing the Power of Storytelling in Leadership” (October 10 th 11:00am) – In this session, Katrina Rice, chief delivery officer, data services, will explore storytelling’s instrumental role in enabling clinical data management transformation and share practical strategies for incorporating storytelling into a leader’s toolkit.

– In this session, Katrina Rice, chief delivery officer, data services, will explore storytelling’s instrumental role in enabling clinical data management transformation and share practical strategies for incorporating storytelling into a leader’s toolkit. “A Hard Day’s Night: RBQM, Regulatory Submissions and What Comes Next” (October 10 th 11:00am) – Dawn Kaminski, VP of business development operations, will join this session addressing open questions, received guidances and current recommendations around regulatory authorities’ expectations for RBQM approaches.

– Dawn Kaminski, VP of business development operations, will join this session addressing open questions, received guidances and current recommendations around regulatory authorities’ expectations for RBQM approaches. “PI Signatures: What Should Investigators Sign and How Often?” (October 10th 2:15pm) – Kaminski will also join a panel that examines the challenges and best practices of obtaining PI signatures, including handling of different data types, industry trends, and regulatory guidance.

The company will also head to the 2023 Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC) US Interchange (October 18-19) in Washington, DC. In addition to exhibiting in booth #15, Nathan Johnson, VP of digital innovation, will present a session on October 18th at 1:30pm titled, “The Digital Blueprint: Automating End-to-End Workflows Using Standards.” He will outline use cases and strategies for end-to-end automation leveraging standards.

In November, eClinical will also attend PHUSE EU Connect 2023 (November 5-8) in Birmingham, UK, where the team will exhibit and present two sessions: “Harnessing Leadership Storytelling to Inspire Clinical Data Transformation” (November 6th at 5:00pm) and “The Human in the Loop: Accelerating AI/ML Efficiencies for Clinical Data” (November 7th at 5:00pm). In the former session, Katrina Rice will offer ways data leaders can inspire change. The latter presentation from Diane Lacroix, VP of clinical data management, will explore how the human in the loop informs, adopts and utilizes AI applications for clinical data management.

For more information on these events, as well as others eClinical will be attending this fall, visit: https://www.eclinicalsol.com/events.

