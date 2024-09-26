eClinical Solutions Shapes the Future of Drug Development at ENGAGE 2024 Conference

Life sciences industry leaders convene for two-day event to address advancing digital trials with data technology





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinical Solutions LLC, a global provider of digital clinical software and services, will bring together prominent technology and pharmaceutical leaders on Thursday, October 10 and Friday, October 11 for its sixth annual client and partner conference, ENGAGE 2024.

Through the discussion and exploration of strategies to build future-ready trials, attendees will immerse themselves in key themes including the practical application and ultimate potential of emerging technologies, oversight and risk-based quality management (RBQM) best practices in an increasingly complex clinical data environment, and hands-on guidance for success leveraging biometrics services.

Taking place in Boston, ENGAGE 2024 will draw over 200 attendees representing over 75 life science organizations, and features 4 corporate sponsors including PwC, Halloran Consulting, Accenture, and Cognizant.

“There is something special about bringing together this community each year to focus data’s role in the future of research,” said Vidhi Goel, chief marketing officer at eClinical Solutions. “Clinical trials and the data environment have become increasingly complex, and this is only accelerating. Biopharma companies face intense pressure to manage trial complexity in less time and with fewer resources, but there is also significant opportunity for better outcomes. There is no better moment to bring together the brightest minds in the life sciences industry to focus on the ROI and efficiency of new data processes for modern digital trials.”

Day 1 Agenda Highlights

Zooming in on emerging technologies and artificial intelligence, co-founder and CEO, Raj Indupuri, will focus on AI’s transition from solving for discrete use cases to embedding across the clinical development value chain in his session, “Addressing Process Inefficiencies with Pervasive AI and Modern Data Infrastructure,” complemented by a session from Nathan Johnson, VP of product, on practical applications of AI within the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud®, eClinical’s industry-leading data infrastructure and analytics platform. These sessions will examine how modern technologies can reduce cycle times, improve productivity, and develop tomorrow’s breakthroughs with today’s resources.

Also on Day 1, Jason Housley, senior director of customer success, will be joined by Kenneth Lima of Parexel and Krista Mullen and Jagadish Dhanraj of Biogen to discuss quantifying the value of clinical data technologies in their session, “Many Happy Returns: Measuring ROI of Technology.” Katrina Rice, chief delivery officer at eClinical Solutions, will outline the state of eClinical’s biometrics services, and the tech ecosystem’s build vs. buy debate evolves into a new paradigm, in a conversation with eClinical’s chief business officer, Marty Roche, alongside Bruce Novick of Accenture and Ian Shafer of PwC.

Day 2 Agenda Highlights

As the life sciences industry stands at a major inflection point in data digitization and AI, Harvard bioinspirationalist Dr. Jeff Karp’s keynote address will share wisdom from his new book, “LIT: Life Ignition Tools,” to equip attendees with techniques for breaking free of routine patterns and unleashing creativity to gain a competitive advantage. Later, eClinical’s Sandy Ng, Biogen’s Francis Kendall, and Devote Consulting’s Simon Yu will explore lessons learned from early adopters of AI in the life sciences and what’s needed to accelerate adoption in clinical research.

eClinical Solutions will also host several interactive breakout sessions catered to specific roles and use cases for clients of the elluminate platform and eClinical biometrics services.

For more information about ENGAGE and to see this year’s agenda, please visit: www.eclinicalsol.com/events/engage/.

About eClinical Solutions LLC

eClinical Solutions’ industry-leading data & analytics platform, elluminate®, and biometrics services experts help biopharma researchers at large, mid-size, and emerging life sciences organizations manage trial complexity in less time and with fewer resources. Clients get accurate and timely data insights for better decision-making – enabling them to reduce cycle times, improve productivity, easily scale, and develop tomorrow’s breakthroughs with today’s resources. eClinical is a privately-held, purpose-driven company with a global workforce and winner of the 2024 Top Workplaces USA and Culture Excellence Awards and Great Place To Work® India Certification™. Learn more at www.eclinicalsol.com and follow eClinical Solutions on LinkedIn.

