eClinical Solutions Named a Leader in Everest Group’s Life Sciences Clinical Data and Analytics (D&A) Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

Industry accolade underpins company’s longstanding vision and innovative technological capabilities, primed to solve next generation of clinical data challenges for global life sciences market

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and biometrics services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s inaugural “Life Sciences Clinical Data and Analytics (D&A) Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023” report. The proprietary framework assesses 14 clinical D&A platform providers across a range of distinct metrics related to market impact, as well as vision and capabilities, of which eClinical Solutions is positioned high in the Leaders quadrant. This placement points to the proven results the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud® delivers as a unified platform to address sponsors’ clinical data and analytics needs – from ingestion through submission.









“When we started eClinical Solutions over a decade ago, we anticipated the industry data problem would continue to get bigger and more complex, and we pioneered a vision to solve these industry-wide challenges with the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud. We are excited to see that not only is this vision now defined as a category, but we are named a leader in this category,” said Raj Indupuri, co-founder and chief executive officer, eClinical Solutions. “We will work hard to build on this position, leveraging our deep, unparalleled expertise to further innovate our platform and services roadmaps, which will enable us to continue delivering the most value to our clients and solve for the data problems of tomorrow, helping them stay ahead of the curve.”

eClinical Solutions’ strengths highlighted within the assessment include:

Comprehensiveness of its end-to-end platform, covering clinical data management, analytics, and Business Intelligence (BI) capabilities;

elluminate’s adaptable nature, which allows for seamless data upload, standardization, and configurable visualizations in reports, all stated areas of client appreciation;

Customizability of elluminate, offering an abundance of Low-Code/No-Code (LCNC) functionalities and drag-and-drop features, which allows easy platform navigation and operation for those with limited technical expertise;

Use of numerous pre-built connectors for data extraction and reporting dashboards to enable robust data insights for clinical decision making;

Technical and life sciences domain expertise of eClinical Solutions’ team; and

Notably short turnaround time from the company’s support team, allowing them to deliver prompt value to their clients.

“There has been a constant rise in clinical data volumes with advancements in innovation and the presence of diverse data sources leveraged in a clinical trial. This has resulted in increased volume and complexity of data, posing challenges in accelerating value generation from data. Unified clinical data and analytics platforms which are specifically tailored to the clinical research industry are capable of transforming data into insights with faster time to value,” said Nisarg Shah, practice director at Everest Group. “eClinical Solutions provides a comprehensive, end-to-end platform covering clinical data management, analytics, and Business Intelligence (BI) capabilities. The platform is customizable, with drag-and-drop features and user-friendly functionalities, making it accessible even to individuals with limited technical expertise. Its technical and life sciences domain expertise has positioned it as a Leader in Life Sciences Clinical Data and Analytics (D&A) Platforms PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023.”

The assessment’s vision and capability evaluation dimension measures companies’ ability to deliver products successfully, which is determined through five subdimensions: vision and strategy, technology capability, flexibility and ease of deployment, engagement and commercial model, and support. eClinical Solutions holds the highest position of Leaders in the vision and strategy, and flexibility and ease of deployment subdimensions, and is tied for the highest position in technology capability and support. eClinical Solutions also places high in the three subdimensions of the market impact dimension: market adoption, portfolio mix and value derived.

Contributing to the company’s recent momentum, eClinical Solutions expanded its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities within elluminate IQ Review (eIQ Review), enabling data management teams to conduct data review in a more efficient, scalable way. The offering uses AI and ML to rapidly identify anomalous data, which reduces manual efforts and gives data managers and medical reviewers time back to focus on critical data, increasing productivity, improving data quality and reducing cycle times.

For more information on eClinical Solutions’ innovative elluminate platform, please visit: www.eclinicalsol.com/products.

To read the full Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment, please visit: www.eclinicalsol.com/analyst-reports/life-sciences-clinical-data-and-analytics-platforms-peak-matrix-assessment-2023.

About eClinical Solutions

eClinical Solutions helps life sciences organizations around the world accelerate clinical development initiatives with expert biometrics services and the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud – the foundation of digital trials. Together, the elluminate platform and eClinical Biometrics Services give clients self-service access to all their data from one centralized location plus advanced analytics that help them make smarter, faster business decisions. Find out more at eclinicalsol.com.

Contacts

Alex Connelly



eClinical@pancomm.com

(401) 486-7437