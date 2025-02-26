eClinical Solutions Details Strong 2024 and Announces New Products Aimed at Reducing Cycle Times for Biopharma

Company prioritizes efficiency through innovation with new embedded AI and automation platform capabilities, including a GenAI-Powered Chatbot and Clean Progress Tracking

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinical Solutions LLC, a global provider of digital clinical software and services, today announced a continuation of its leading market position with strong results and accolades in 2024 and new products in 2025. The company added 20 net new clients in 2024, including three new CRO clients. eClinical Solutions customers include 16 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies in the world. As cycle times remain a primary challenge in clinical trials, the company zeroed in on helping their life sciences clients embrace innovation for operational efficiency and trial speed, including artificial intelligence (AI) and risk-based strategies.

To enable clients’ technology-driven transformation, eClinical Solutions prioritized embedded AI capabilities within the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud® and new platform enhancements in 2024, including Protocol Deviations, which centralizes protocol deviation management to enhance oversight and regulatory compliance. Further supporting AI use cases, the elluminate platform now includes an ML-driven Audit Trail Review, which surfaces anomalies related to the frequency and timing of data changes and deletions. In addition, newly added Data Classification uses advanced ML LLM and NLP techniques to automatically map incoming data to standards, reducing setup times and optimizing data pipelines.

eClinical Solutions has also released elluminate Assist, a generative-AI text-to-SQL chatbot within Data Central that understands natural language queries and generates insights for SDTM safety domain data. elluminate Assist aims to streamline the review process and support informed decision-making by simplifying how users interact with complex data sets. Another notable new capability, Clean Progress Tracking, offers integrated tracking to monitor subject status and data review progress, helping identify bottlenecks and manage risk.

Additional 2024 milestones include:

Growth investment by GI Partners : the private investment firm made a majority investment in eClinical Solutions, reflecting the growth opportunity for the company in accelerating research and driving tomorrow’s therapeutic breakthroughs.

: the private investment firm made a majority investment in eClinical Solutions, reflecting the growth opportunity for the company in accelerating research and driving tomorrow’s therapeutic breakthroughs. Collaboration with Snowflake : working to drive value for clients, eClinical Solutions and Snowflake announced a collaboration establishing a bidirectional integration to facilitate seamless data exchange between elluminate and Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, enabling life sciences organizations to address growing data challenges and unlock value with a modern clinical data architecture.

: working to drive value for clients, eClinical Solutions and Snowflake announced a collaboration establishing a bidirectional integration to facilitate seamless data exchange between elluminate and Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, enabling life sciences organizations to address growing data challenges and unlock value with a modern clinical data architecture. Industry accolades: Everest Group recognized eClinical Solutions as the highest-designated Leader in Life Sciences Clinical Data and Analytics Platforms in the report, “Life Sciences Clinical Data and Analytics (D&A) Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.” Additionally, eClinical Solutions earned the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award for Innovation, for the third consecutive year, reinforcing the company’s people-focused core values.

eClinical Solutions welcomed four new directors to its Board last year. These individuals will provide strategic guidance as the company focuses on scaled growth as well as the ROI and efficiency of data processes for future-proof modern digital trials, ultimately improving patient outcomes. Each brings 20+ years of experience in life sciences, software, and tech transformation, and these leaders include Dave Kreter, Travis Pearson, Nathan Lipkin, and Tami Klerr.

“With rapidly advancing AI capabilities, this is a pivotal moment for industry innovation and adopting risk-based approaches that are paramount to improving the speed and quality of trials. Last year was a key stepping stone in doubling down on this modern infrastructure and fostering critical partnerships for success,” said Raj Indupuri, CEO and co-founder of eClinical Solutions. “In 2025, we’re eager to advance our technology capabilities further while continuing to invest in our people-first approach, ensuring every employee feels empowered to realize their full potential while expanding our team to meet industry needs.”

