eClinical Solutions Advances Modern Digital Trials at Engage 2023 Conference

The brightest minds in the life sciences industry will congregate for annual event designed to optimize clinical data and technology

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and services, will bring together prominent clinical development leaders on Thursday, November 16 and Friday, November 17 for its fifth annual client and partner conference, Engage 2023. Global industry experts will discuss innovative ideas and best practices to improve clinical data processes, empowering elluminate® Clinical Data Cloud users and eClinical Biometrics Services clients across a variety of roles to create new and better experiences that will drive greater trial efficiencies and get treatments to patients faster. Taking place at The Newbury Boston, Engage 2023 includes nearly 280 attendees representing 60 life science organizations, and features five corporate sponsors including Halloran Consulting, PwC, Flatiron, LumaBridge, and Snowflake.





“In its fifth year, the Engage conference has become a fixture in our community – an energizing, collaborative space where clinical teams come together and learn from each other’s digital trial approaches to enable even greater success for their organizations during a time when data complexity has necessitated modern adaptation via greater automation and intelligence,” said Vidhi Goel, chief marketing officer at eClinical Solutions. “This year’s diverse lineup of industry experts and thought leaders will provide invaluable insight to help all our clients, from emerging to mid-size to large life science organizations, expand their technology adoption to drive greater ROI in 2024 and beyond.”

Day 1 Agenda Highlights

Nimita Limaye, research VP, Life Sciences R&D Strategy and Technology, IDC, will deliver the keynote address: “How an AI Revolution and Digital Transformation are Redefining ‘Data Centricity’ and Disrupting Innovation in the Life Sciences Industry.” She will discuss how the intelligence revolution powered by AI is redefining innovation strategy and how life science organizations can adapt to keep pace with the evolving world.

In addition, Raj Indupuri, CEO and co-founder at eClinical Solutions, will lead a forward-looking session titled, “Unleash the Data Potential for Digital Trials,” where he will highlight how the application of cutting-edge technology within life sciences is changing the way drugs are being developed, enabling leaps forward in the industry’s ability to turn personalized medicine concepts into reality. He will share recommendations for advancing healthcare and life science digital transformation and innovation, including the AI-embedded components of a modern end-to-end digital data blueprint that delivers and demonstrates analytics value at scale.

Day 2 Agenda Highlights

The day 2 schedule is headlined by a panel session titled, “Digital Data Platform Expansion and Adoption,” which will be moderated by Ken Getz, deputy director and professor, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, Tufts University School of Medicine, and feature insight from Igor Proscurshim, head of clinical development, Dynamicure; Ian Shafer, partner, PwC; and Dave Evans, associate director, Clinical Data Systems, BioMarin. The group will discuss best practices for how life science organizations can successfully roll out elluminate to other parts of the business beyond the initial engagement to scale and drive further improvements. Other clients, including BioNTech, Biogen, Cerevel, and AlloVir, will speak later in the day about their own unique implementations of elluminate.

Also on Day 2, Katrina Rice, chief delivery officer, biometrics services at eClinical Solutions will highlight the transformation to clinical data science within eClinical’s data services team in the session, “Transforming Biometrics Services.” Katrina will share use cases of current Clinical Biometrics Services clients and successful outcomes achieved over the past year.

Breakout Groups & elluminate Roadmap

eClinical Solutions will also host several interactive breakout sessions catered to specific roles and elluminate use cases, including risk-based quality management (RBQM) and statistical computing environment (SCE), to help maximize the benefits of the data platform for users and services clients. A creativity workshop around developing an AI-integrated approach to clinical data will also be offered to help teams brainstorm ideas for using AI technology to improve processing clinical trial data. Additionally, eClinical leaders will provide an overview of the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud roadmap, highlighting the latest features and giving clients insight into the key updates coming to the platform in 2024.

For more information about Engage and to see the agenda, please visit: www.eclinicalsol.com/event/elluminate-engage/.

