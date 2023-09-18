ECI Software Solutions Welcomes Riz Karim as New Chief Customer Officer

ECI executive team fills leadership role to elevate global customer experience and help drive profitable growth of small- and medium-sized businesses

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, today announced that Riz Karim has been appointed as chief customer officer to support customer growth and success globally. Joining ECI with more than 20 years of experience in the global software industry, Karim will lead customer-facing teams, collaborating across divisions—including manufacturing, residential construction, field service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries—to deliver exceptional customer support and professional services.









Previously, Karim served as senior vice president of global services and support at Everbridge, a global leader in critical event management and national public warning software solutions, where he launched and managed the company’s customer success function. Karim also served on Everbridge’s senior leadership team as the company went through a successful IPO and growth phase, consistently achieving strong net promoter scores and gross revenue retention rates and establishing an award-winning customer support organization.

“The chief customer officer position is incredibly important, as we’re wholly focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses compete and grow. Riz not only brings a deep understanding of customer needs, but also has a proven track record of leading global support teams,” said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI Software Solutions. “At ECI Software Solutions, we’re dedicated to empowering SMBs and lifting the entrepreneurial spirit through purpose-built solutions, and Riz’s customer journey expertise will drive greater value for our customers across the world.”

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, field service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps, and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 24,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Australia. For more information, visit www.ECIsolutions.com.

