<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire ECI Software Solutions Acquires ES Tech Group, Expands its B2B eCommerce Solutions...
Business Wire

ECI Software Solutions Acquires ES Tech Group, Expands its B2B eCommerce Solutions Portfolio

di Business Wire

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of ES Tech Group, a U.K.-based B2B eCommerce software and services company serving small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. This acquisition expands ECI’s existing eCommerce portfolio and furthers ECI’s investments in the digital economy and eCommerce allowing ECI to expand into markets not served today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ES Tech Group has developed a world-class eCommerce platform for markets including industrial, business supplies, electrical, plumbing, gas and welding, medical supplies, and more. In addition, the company operates a growth agency that specializes in marketing and catalog development to help businesses capitalize on traditional and digital sales channels. ES Tech’s products will join ECI’s growing suite of business applications that can be integrated across its vertically based solutions.

“Every industry we serve needs an eCommerce strategy to meet customer expectations and support growth,” said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI. “Offering our collective customers the ability to run a superior online presence while driving data-driven decisions through their back-end ERP solution strengthens ECI’s position as a one-stop-shop for all business management needs. We look forward to welcoming Paddy and his team to the ECI family and working together to grow our business applications suite.”

“At ES Tech Group, our mission is to provide SME businesses with world-class technology and services, allowing them to protect their businesses and compete head-on, and win, against the biggest competitors – a similar mission to that of ECI’s,” said Paddy Donnelly, CEO of ES Tech Group. “We have the team, the technology, and now the firepower of ECI behind us. We see limitless opportunities for our customers and our team.”

To learn more about ECI’s complete suite of solutions, visit www.ECISolutions.com.

About ECI

ECI Software Solutions provides industry-specific business software solutions and services, focusing on cloud-based technologies. For 30+ years, ECI has served small to medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale/retail distribution, building and construction, and field service organizations. Privately held, ECI is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, the Netherlands, and Australia. For information, email info@ecisolutions.com, visit www.ECISolutions.com or call (800) 959-3367.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Wendi Sabo, Director of Marketing Communications and Brand

866-374-3221

wsabo@ecisolutions.com

Articoli correlati

Endace Awarded “Incident Forensics Solution of the Year” in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies AUSTIN, Texas & AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endace today announced...
Continua a leggere

CORRECTING and REPLACING Endeavour Taps Dispersive to Deliver Network Cybersecurity for Sustainable Infrastructure Across North America and Europe

Business Wire Business Wire -
ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#VPN--Please replace the release issued October 06, 2022 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. The...
Continua a leggere

Funding Directly From Your Bank Account, to Ensure You Never Miss a Hand. Powering the World’s First Real-Time Money-In Service for Casinos by AptPay...

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Canada--Having access to funds at a casino is traditionally restricted by high fees or low cash withdrawal...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Endace Awarded “Incident Forensics Solution of the Year” in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards...

Business Wire