ECI Software Solutions Acquires Cloud-Based ERP Khameleon Software

The acquisition solidifies ECI’s position as a leading project-based software provider and brings a wider range of advanced technology to ECI’s current contract furniture dealer customers

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Khameleon Software, a cloud-based ERP (enterprise resource planning) software company supporting the unique needs of project-based dealers. The strategic acquisition expands ECI’s distribution portfolio with powerful technology designed to support long-term needs and future growth plans for its commercial furniture dealer customers. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.





“The Khameleon team has created something special, and we’re excited to welcome them to the ECI family,” said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI Software Solutions. “ECI serves a wide range of industries, including commercial furniture, and Khameleon adds a modern technology platform to our portfolio that solidifies a strong future for our customers. Khameleon’s customers can expect the same support they’ve always known with continued investment in product development, innovation and long-term growth planning.”

Already a leader in the distribution industry, ECI currently offers TeamDesign®, a fully integrated business and project management ERP platform specifically designed to increase productivity and profitability for commercial office furniture dealers and wholesalers. By adding Khameleon’s proven, cloud-based ERP, commercial furniture dealers can easily manage their unique needs and scale their businesses well into the future.

“We are proud to join ECI’s industry experts, vibrant culture and strong team with a shared vision for the future that aligns with our goals,” said Doug Angelone, president and CEO at Khameleon. “ECI’s approach and values align perfectly with ours, and together, we are poised to drive significant advancements in the industry.”

Khameleon’s team will be joining ECI’s Distribution division. The software and support that Khameleon’s customers have come to know and trust will remain the same to ensure a smooth transition.

To learn more about ECI’s industry-focused wholesale and retail distribution solutions and tools, visit the website.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit ECIsolutions.com.

