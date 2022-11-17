Echodyne CEO Eben Frankenberg named “Businessman of the Year 2022” by Cutting-Edge Defense Technology Publication Battlespace

Frankenberg is set to accept the honor this Friday, November 18th, during the Chepstow Military Race Day charity event in the United Kingdom

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Echodyne, the radar platform company, is pleased to announce Echodyne CEO Eben Frankenberg was voted “Businessman of the Year 2022” by the readers of Battlespace, an international publication dedicated to covering the most cutting-edge developments in the defense electronics industry. Frankenberg is set to receive the award at the Chepstow Military Race Day charity event, hosted by Battlespace; Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA); and Chepstow Racecourse.

The event salutes both serving and former members of the United Kingdom’s armed forces and the unwavering commitment of those in veteran care. The award ceremony will be held in tandem with six competitive horse races, with sponsorship for each raising funds on behalf of three military charities – Combat Stress, The Royal Hospital Chelsea, and SSAFA.

Frankenberg accepts this award on the heels of a $135 million funding round in June to expand distribution, production, and development of its patented metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA®) radar across the defense, security, and autonomous machine markets worldwide.

“I’m humbled to be chosen as ‘Businessman of the Year’ by Battlespace’s readership, made up of some of the most forward-thinking military electronic specialists, defense researchers, and defense industry professionals in the United Kingdom and beyond,” said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. “Since introducing our first radar in 2017, we’ve seen tremendous success with our proprietary metamaterials electronically scanned array technology both stateside and internationally. As we continue on our mission to be the world’s leading radar solutions company, our team couldn’t be more thankful to receive this recognition from such a key market and in front of an audience of the United Kingdom’s most dedicated countrymen and women.”

Those interested in attending the Chepstow Military Race Day event can purchase tickets here. Admission is free for anyone connected with the military – including serving and retired personnel, their family and friends.

About Echodyne

Echodyne, the radar platform company, designs and delivers high-performance compact, solid-state radars based on the company’s patented metamaterials ESA technology (MESA®). Ideally suited for defense, security, machine perception, and autonomy, Echodyne’s commercially priced electronically scanned array radars are used by defense and government agencies, autonomous systems developers, and security integrators for counter-UAS, border and perimeter security, critical infrastructure protection, unmanned aerial vehicles, and autonomous vehicles. Privately held, the company is based in Kirkland, Washington, and is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Baillie Gifford, and Northrop Grumman among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne.com.

Contacts

David Claxton, echodyne@wiseup.pr