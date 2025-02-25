Echo Partners with iCRYO to Offer Guests Innovative Hydrogen Water Solutions

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echo, a pioneer in molecular hydrogen water technology, is excited to announce a new partnership with iCRYO, a leading health and wellness franchise brand specializing in cutting-edge recovery and medical services. Through this collaboration, Echo products will now be available at participating iCRYO centers, further enhancing the brand’s commitment to providing innovative, science-backed wellness solutions.

Championed by the likes of Joe Rogan, Gary Brecka, and Andrew Huberman, hydrogen-infused water has gained significant attention in the health and fitness industry due to its antioxidant properties, potential anti-inflammatory benefits, and cellular hydration support. Echo’s advanced technology ensures high-quality, hydrogen-rich water that supports muscle recovery, immune support, and overall wellness — aligning perfectly with iCRYO’s mission to help individuals optimize their health and longevity.

"At iCRYO, we are always looking for the best ways to help our guests enhance their recovery and well-being," said Kyle Jones, Co-founder and CEO of iCRYO. "Partnering with the best of the best, Echo, allows us to offer a cutting-edge hydration solution that complements our broad range of services like cryotherapy, IV infusions, and even our medical weight loss solutions. It’s an exciting step toward helping our customers achieve their wellness goals with the best available tools."

As part of the partnership, iCRYO will design and integrate branded hydrogen water fill stations into the construction of new centers, replacing traditional water fountains moving forward. These stations will be powered by Echo Water’s top-of-the-line hydrogen infusion machines. Off-the-shelf products will also be available for purchase in-center, including the new Echo Hydrogen Flask, a portable, rechargeable hydrogen water bottle that allows users to create hydrogen-enriched water anytime, anywhere.

Echoing Kyle’s words, Paul Barattiero, Echo’s founder and a health expert in hydrogen for the body, also believes this relationship marks a seminal moment for both companies: "iCRYO is a leader in the health and wellness space, and we are thrilled to introduce Echo to their community. Our mission is to bring the benefits of hydrogen-enriched water to as many people as possible through the highest quality products, and this partnership allows us to do just that."

The availability of Echo products at select iCRYO locations provides guests with a convenient, on-the-go hydration option that supports energy, recovery, and overall vitality. This partnership underscores both iCRYO’s and Echo’s ongoing dedication to providing scientifically supported, high-impact wellness solutions to their rapidly growing customer bases.

About Echo

Echo is a global leader in molecular hydrogen water technology with a mission to enhance health, recovery, and longevity. Backed by more than 1,000 scientific studies, Echo’s Water’s innovative products provide safe, effective, and high-quality hydration solutions for athletes, health-conscious individuals, and those looking to optimize their daily performance.

To learn more, visit www.echowater.com.

About iCRYO

Founded in 2015, iCRYO’s mission is to elevate the quality of life of its team members, guests, and franchisees by providing affordable, professional, and convenient personal health services while raising the standard as a global wellness brand. To learn more about its services, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit www.icryo.com.

