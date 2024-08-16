Eccentrica Unveils Fully Drivable Vehicle Featuring a Naturally Aspirated V12 Engine at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

The restomod manufacturer’s upgraded Diablo concept combines classic aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, oﬀering a glimpse into the brand’s ethos of luxury, innovation, and performance.

CARMEL, California–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eccentrica, a San Marino-based restomod manufacturer, globally unveiled its fully drivable Eccentrica V12, a modern interpretation of the legendary Lamborghini Diablo, at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The limited-production vehicle combines the Diablo’s classic aesthetics with cutting-edge technology and showcases for the first time a powerful new 60° naturally aspirated V12 engine.





Under the hood, the Eccentrica V12 houses a 5.7-liter V12 engine derived from the early ’90s first generation Diablos, producing an impressive 550 HP and 600 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a new custom-made 6-speed transmission, oﬀering updated gear ratios and a new power steering system for optimal performance, a feature that was absent in the first series Diablo (1991-1994). New camshafts, electronic throttle body, and an optimized ﬂywheel elevate Eccentrica’s prowess, achieving an impressive 55 horsepower, with a more progressive delivery over the original engine and a sizeable 10kph increase in maximum speed over the already lightning-fast Diablo to reach an estimated top speed of 335kph (208mph).

Emanuel Colombini, founder and president of Eccentrica, expressed his enthusiasm for the project saying, “The Eccentrica V12 is a personal passion project, born from my lifelong admiration for the Lamborghini Diablo. While I have such admiration for the original design, I wanted to enhance the driving experience. What you see here today is the result of our engineering team going to work to deliver a car that transcends the boundaries of what has previously been achievable in technology and performance. It’s a completely modern hypercar with the heart and soul of a ‘90s classic.”

Further technical improvements include the reinforcement of the chassis components using composite materials and a double-wishbone suspension, upgraded with active dampers by TracTive. This advanced setup enables three diﬀerent settings and incorporates a front axle lift system, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride for drivers. The vehicle is also equipped with an entire new exhaust system developed by Capristo for a thrilling experience.

In terms of braking capabilities, the Eccentrica V12 is equipped with an innovative BREMBO braking system, featuring the brand’s first-ever matte-painted calipers. This advanced technology provides superior braking performance, guaranteeing optimal safety on the road. In addition, the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires assure improved road-holding, which means more grip, security and higher speeds while the new custom-made 19-inch rims, forged from aluminum alloy, are lighter and larger, providing a firmer driving experience.

The interior of the Eccentrica V12 strikes a balance between classic design and modern innovation. Maintaining the Diablo’s retro-futuristic aesthetic, the cockpit seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology into the steering wheel, dashboard instruments, a new digital infotainment system and rear camera located on the rearview mirror and control surfaces, oﬀering drivers an immersive and state-of- the-art driving experience.

Adding to the overall sensory experience, the Eccentrica V12 is fitted with a fully customized Marantz audio system. Meticulously designed with high-quality materials, speaker positions, and components, this exceptional sound system complements the driving experience, transforming every journey into a memorable and sensory-rich experience.

Only 19 models will be produced, each highly customizable to the owner’s specifications, guaranteeing exclusivity and uniqueness, with first deliveries beginning in the summer of 2025.

The unveil at The Quail comes on the heels of the company’s recent appointment of industry visionary Maurizio Reggiani as an advisor to Eccentrica. With experience attained over decades with Maserati, Bugatti, and as former CTO and Vice President of Motorsport at Lamborghini, Reggiani will provide strategic and technical guidance, foster innovation, and oﬀer expert insights during the production phase of the Eccentrica.

ABOUT ECCENTRICA CARS

Headquartered in the Republic of San Marino and led by Emanuel Colombini, Eccentrica Cars specializes in cutting-edge automotive engineering and design. Inspired by the iconic Lamborghini Diablo, Eccentrica Cars aims to create exceptional automobiles inspired by the ‘90s nostalgia that redefine the future of high-performance vehicles. With a state-of-the-art solution featuring groundbreaking design and unrivaled craftsmanship, Eccentrica Cars offers an unparalleled driving experience for enthusiasts worldwide. Eccentrica Cars’ mission is to create restomods that pay homage to tradition while pushing the boundaries of innovation. Its Diablo restomod project, named Eccentrica V12, epitomizes this philosophy, showcasing a car that retains its legendary personality while incorporating modern technical advancements. From the custom carbon fiber bodywork to the updated electronics and state-of-the-art materials, every detail is meticulously crafted to provide an exhilarating driving experience. For more information, visit eccentricacars.com

Contacts

Press Office Eccentrica – PressMediaLab



Cell: +39 335 7715011



Tel: +39 011 7732952 – extensions 106, 121,122



Mail: pressoffice@eccentricacars.com