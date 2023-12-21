eBrevia Founders Buy Back AI Company to Offer New Innovation and Dynamic Growth Plans

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eBrevia founders, Adam Nguyen and Jacob Mundt, have purchased back the AI company to regain full control of strategy and operations.





eBrevia was founded in 2011 and quickly became a leader in the legal tech industry by using artificial intelligence to provide unprecedented accuracy and speed in contract review and management, due diligence, compliance and business intelligence.

Developed in partnership with Columbia University’s Data Science Institute, eBrevia assists the world’s largest law firms, corporations, audit/consulting firms and financial institutions by summarizing and analyzing key data from large volumes of documents. By using generative AI, machine learning and natural language processing, eBrevia clients increase accuracy and reduce document review time by 30-90%. eBrevia is pre-trained for common use cases including M&A, divestitures, restructurings, and other transactional work, as well as lease management, compliance projects, and general contract management. eBrevia can also be easily customized to analyze data for a variety of industries and practice groups.

“ In buying back eBrevia, especially at this inflection point in the evolution of artificial intelligence, we are investing in a vision where AI liberates professionals from the shackles of mundane tasks and where human intellect is unleashed to tackle challenges that truly matter,” said Adam Nguyen, Co-Founder & CEO. “ We see substantial opportunities for innovation and will take advantage of the advances in collaborative intelligence not only to revitalize our company but also expand our offerings and reaffirm our commitment to the success of our clients.”

“ This is the first step in what will be a period of significant transformation for eBrevia. Adam and I are thrilled to once again create practical solutions based on cutting-edge technologies to support our clients’ growth,” said Jacob Mundt, Co-Founder and CTO.

To learn more about eBrevia, visit ebrevia.com.

About eBrevia: eBrevia is reinventing the legal and financial industries by using AI to provide unprecedented accuracy and speed in contract review and management, due diligence, compliance, and business intelligence.

Contacts

Christina Zamarripa, Christina@hatchedpr.com

Maggie Fitzgerald, Maggie@hatchedpr.com