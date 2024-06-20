EBI Announces Customer Engagement with WindStar Motors, Inc.

Collaboration will integrate BuildDB, enhancing security, efficiency, and transparency in the U.S. manufacturing industry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage, and protect data, has announced a customer engagement with WindStar Motors, Inc. WindStar Motors, Inc., an American manufacturer of zero emissions compressed air engines, will utilize EBI’s next generation blockchain-enabled secure database solution, BuildDB as the foundation of their customer ordering and supply chain management systems.





BuildDB provides a unique solution for applications that require faster, and more cost effective databasing at scale. BuildDB is a ready-to-use database software that can seamlessly fit into any application with no “assembly”, or performance tuning required. The engagement between EBI and WindStar Motors, Inc. will facilitate the development of a new website with two distinct portals: a customer portal, for retail and government clients to seamlessly onboard and place orders for WindStar Motors’ revolutionary products, and a vendor portal to enable suppliers to onboard and provide essential parts to WindStar Motors, fostering a collaborative and streamlined ecosystem.

“EBI is continuously pushing the boundaries of secure database solutions on the market, ensuring unparalleled security and performance for our customers,” said Toney Jennings, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc. “By incorporating BuildDB into WindStar’s operations, they’ll enhance efficiency, transparency, and security throughout their customer ordering and supply chain processes.”

WindStar Motors specializes in the development of Zero Emissions Compressed Air Engines, offering groundbreaking solutions for retrofitting buses and various vehicles with their eco-friendly motors. Leveraging this expertise, EBI’s cutting-edge software, BuildDB will enhance WindStar Motors, Inc.’s ability to serve their customer base and expand EBI’s presence in the U.S. manufacturing industry.

“We believe utilizing the large-scale data management technology BuildDB represents a significant milestone in our mission to drive sustainable transportation solutions globally,” said Ronald Long, CEO of WindStar Motors, Inc. “EBI’s ability to seamlessly integrate BuildDB into our business operations is an exciting step forward for us as we continue to meet the needs of our customers. This will not only optimize our operations but also reinforce our commitment to transparency and reliability.”

For more information about how BuildDB can help your business please visit: https://builddb.io/.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS: EBZT) builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise and is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Our current lines of business include EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit: https://everythingblockchain.io/.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate,” “seek,” intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.

