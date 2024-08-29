ebate Software Limited Acquires e-bate Limited

LEICESTER, England & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AndrewButt–In a strategic move that underscores the growing momentum in rebate management, e-bate Limited has been acquired by ebate Software Limited.





ebate Software Limited was formed from Evolved Ideas, a UK provider of bespoke software development, technology consultancy, and staff augmentation services.

Founded in 2019, e-bate Limited established itself as a pivotal player in the rebate management industry, offering software solutions that help organizations across various sectors, including automotive, pharma, retail, and construction, to manage complex and high-value rebate programs.

The acquisition is not just a merger of two companies, as with the acquisition ebate Software Limited is forming a partnership with Enable, the industry’s leading rebate management platform. This strategic alliance aims to revolutionize rebate management, making it more modern, efficient, focused on financial outcomes, and overall more data-driven. It also provides an additional level of security and stability for customers of e-bate Limited.

Colette Wyatt, CEO of Evolved Ideas and an original founder of e-bate Limited, stated, “This is an exciting milestone for Evolved Ideas, and for the rebate management industry. In acquiring e-bate Limited, we’ve ensured that the company’s customers will continue to receive a high level of service. And in partnering with Enable, we are bringing about extensive technical capabilities and ensuring firm financial foundations.”

“We’ve created this partnership with Evolved Ideas, and indeed have invested financially into its success, in order to add additional value for rebate strategists. Rebate management is undergoing a transformative shift due to advancements in technology, and this is leading companies to work together to drive additional innovation and set new standards for the industry,” said Andrew Butt, founder and CEO of Enable. “Enable’s acquisition of Profectus’s Rebate Deal Management arm in 2022 is representative of this, and so is our recent announcement of AI-based analytics for rebates. Followed now with this strategic partnership with Evolved Ideas, we are taking a significant step forward in our mission to enable trusted trading relationships where companies serve customers better together using the best incentive there is — rebates. By combining strengths, we are not just enhancing service delivery but actively shaping the future of the industry.”

Rebates are a crucial pillar of the $100 trillion supply chain, enabling partners to incentivize and operate as seamless extensions of one another. However, as rebate programs expand, they also become more complex, with businesses seeking more tailored incentives. Rebate management platforms simplify this complexity, driving measurable financial results such as higher margins and sales growth, and make it more efficient to engage with partners on one platform, with one trusted source of data.

This joining of forces is particularly noteworthy as it represents three technology companies, all started in the Midlands, UK, coming together. It is a clear indication of the region’s growing influence in the tech industry and its potential to produce innovative solutions with a global impact.

About Evolved Ideas

Evolved Ideas is a provider of bespoke software development, technology consultancy, and staff augmentation services. Evolved Ideas helps companies realise their business objectives through the use of cost-effective technology, and works with companies in the UK and globally ranging from early stage start-ups to major enterprises. Evolved Ideas is headquartered in Leicester with development centres in the UK and Europe. To learn more, visit www.evolved-ideas.com

About Enable

Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers take control of their rebate programs and turn them into an engine for growth. Starting with finance and commercial teams, Enable helps companies to better manage rebate complexity with automated real-time data and insights, accurate forecasting, and stronger cross-functional alignment. This lets companies — and everyone in their business — know exactly where they are with rebates. Then they can extend Enable externally to suppliers and customers, setting them up with one collaborative place to author, agree, execute, and track the progress of their trading relationships.

