Eaton Unveils Industry-First Approach to Simplify and Accelerate Fleet EV Charging, Reducing Installation Time by 40%

EV Charging Busway raises the bar for charging system flexibility and modularity with proven electrical technology









PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelligent power management company Eaton announced a game-changing new approach simplifying electric vehicle (EV) fleet charging by eliminating costly cable runs and major modifications to existing parking and conveyor structures. The overhead EV Charging Busway enables fleets to expand and reconfigure infrastructure with no concrete work required – which is often the biggest cost when deploying EV charging for fleets.

More than 50% of companies plan to decarbonize their fleets by 2027. Access to convenient, reliable and affordable EV charging infrastructure is essential. Eaton is using common electrical distribution technology deployed in fleet depots, buildings and industrial settings to simplify fleet charging for zero-emission pickup and delivery vehicles without traditional charging pedestals. Over the last 60 years, Eaton manufactured hundreds of thousands of miles of Busway for commercial and industrial applications. Now, fleets can integrate this overhead power distribution solution to quickly meet dynamic AC Level 2 and DC fast charging needs.

“We’re helping fleet managers accelerate the energy transition with innovative hardware and software that rapidly achieve new levels of sustainability, cost savings and flexibility,” said Paul Ryan, director of Connected Solutions and EV charging at Eaton. “Our latest innovation, EV Charging Busway, integrates seamlessly into existing electrical systems to make it easier than ever to deploy, scale and manage EV charging infrastructure.”

Eaton’s Green Motion EV charging hardware enables intelligent load management, throttling the rate of charge to maximize available electrical capacity onsite. The Eaton chargers can also be integrated with the company’s Charging Network Manager software out of the box to further simplify the deployment and management of networked charging stations. Eaton’s EV charging hardware and software, including its EV Charging Busway, are designed for interoperability and support the North American Charging Standard (NACS) and Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) 1.6J.

Eaton’s EV Charging Busway provides a plug-and-play solution to add, move and expand charging infrastructure without rewiring. The solution incorporates a retractable cable management system for AC Level 2 chargers that keeps cords and electrical equipment off the ground and out of the way. EV charging busway can also support ground mounted DC fast charging pedestals.

Learn more about Eaton’s EV charging infrastructure for fleets.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Hilary Spittle



+1.216.712.2005



HilaryRSpittle@Eaton.com

Regina Parundik



Cobblestone Communications



+1.412.559.1614



Regina@cobblecreative.com