Eaton to display innovative emission-reduction technologies at Auto Shanghai

SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cleantransportation–Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced that it is showcasing a portfolio of technologies, including a compression engine brake, cylinder deactivation and late intake valve closing solutions, designed to reduce emissions and increase fuel economy for commercial vehicles at Auto Shanghai on April 18–27, 2023 in Shanghai, China.





Powertrain and diesel engine air management

Diesel engine emissions regulations are driving development of new engine and aftertreatment technologies. The ability to heat up the aftertreatment system quickly during cold cycles and low-load operating modes is key to reducing nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions, and Eaton’s variable valve actuation (VVA) technologies manage exhaust temperature and improve fuel economy.

“VVA technologies play an important role to enable OEMs to meet new regulations,” said Bo Yang, president, Eaton Vehicle Group and eMobility APAC. “What makes VVA stand out from alternatives is that it reduces both NOx and CO 2 , while other technologies are focused on one or the other.”

Engine brake enhances brake power in full engine operating range

Eaton offers compression release engine brake solutions that can be integrated in the main exhaust rocker arm or operate as a dedicated brake rocker, depending on the available space and performance requirements. Eaton’s two-stroke engine brake provides more than 50% braking power compared with conventional engine brakes. This technology can replace retarders and provide effective braking on hydrogen or natural gas engines.

Cylinder deactivation technology lowers CO 2 and NOx simultaneously

Cylinder deactivation (CDA) is a VVA technology that consists of deactivating the intake and exhaust valve opening and the fuel injection on some of the cylinders when the engine is running at low load. That results in the remaining active cylinders operating on higher load, which generates hotter exhaust gases, helping maintain the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) at optimal temperature and maximizing the efficiency of the NOx conversion.

CDA simultaneously reduces both NOx and CO 2 , making it more efficient than other technologies that reduce NOx at the expense of CO 2 . CDA reduces NOx by more than 40% and CO 2 by 5-8%. CDA is an ideal solution for commercial vehicles that make frequent stops, such as sanitation trucks and delivery vehicles.

Late intake valve closing technology reduces emissions

As part of its suite of VVA technologies, Eaton also offers late intake valve closing (LIVC), which delays the closing of the intake valve so the effective compression ratio is lower than the expansion ratio. LIVC increases the thermal efficiency of the engine, improving fuel economy and reducing CO 2 emissions. Additionally, LIVC enables an increased geometrical compression ratio that further amplifies benefits, with expected CO 2 reduction of 1-2% when combining LIVC with a higher compression ratio.

Exhaust thermal management system actively heats aftertreatment system

Eaton and Tenneco’s Clean Air business recently announced a partnership to produce an integrated exhaust thermal management system that will enable commercial truck and light vehicle manufacturers to meet upcoming emissions regulations.

Under terms of the agreement, Tenneco’s Cold Start Thermal Unit (CSTU) will be combined with Eaton’s Twin Vortices Series (TVS®) blower technology. The integrated exhaust thermal management system will provide heat directly to the vehicle’s aftertreatment system, which is essential for reducing harmful exhaust emissions. Eaton’s electrically driven TVS® Roots blower allows the airflow to be efficiently and precisely controlled to maintain the CSTU’s optimal aftertreatment temperatures.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. Eaton is guided by its commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help its customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, Eaton is accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for its stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Zijia Li



Zijiali@eaton.com

+86 215-200-0497