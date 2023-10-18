Home Business Wire Eaton to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Earnings on October 31, 2023
Eaton to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Earnings on October 31, 2023

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will announce third quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time that day to discuss third quarter 2023 earnings results with securities analysts and institutional investors.


The conference call will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed via the Eaton Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results link on Eaton’s home page, which is www.eaton.com. The call replay and news release will also be available at the same link.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

