Eaton Shaping Future of Mobility With Electrification Solutions on Display at Auto Shanghai

Breaktor circuit protection technology offers fast, safe, and reliable protection

The Breaktor circuit protection technology is an advanced circuit protection solution for electrified vehicles that combines the function of fuses, pyro switches and contactors into a single coordinated device. As EV power levels increase, Breaktor circuit protection technology solves the ever-increasing coordination challenge between fuses and contactors and provides protection for high-power battery and inverter systems.

In addition to Breaktor, Eaton has high-voltage, fast-acting fuses in numerous global electrified cars. Both Breaktor and fuses can be integrated into power distribution units (PDU) and battery disconnect units (BDU) to serve as complete power distribution and protection solutions for electrified vehicle manufacturers.

Power connections portfolio featuring Royal Power Solutions proven components

Eaton’s Power Connections division has a portfolio of terminal and connector solutions that provide global customers with differentiated technologies in a number of categories, including Stamped Battery Terminals; Eyelet Terminals; High Power Lock Box Terminals; Connectors; Busbars; and Support Services. Eaton’s Power Connections is a division of its eMobility business, and its products were designed and developed by Royal Power Solutions, a leader in high-precision power and signal-distribution components and innovative electric vehicle solutions that Eaton acquired in 2022.

ePowertrain portfolio designed to optimize drive systems

Eaton’s ePowertrain business unit focuses on products from Eaton’s EV transmission, reduction gearing and differential portfolios.

“Eaton’s continued expansion in Asia-Pacific is an important step to growing our eMobility business and offering cutting-edge EV transmissions and gearing for our customers across the region,” said Mark Kramer, business unit director, ePowertrain, Eaton’s eMobility business. “These innovative components help Eaton’s customers deliver electrified vehicles with increased efficiency in one of the world’s largest markets.”

Eaton’s portfolio of multispeed transmissions includes 2-speed, 4-speed and 6-speed electrified commercial vehicle transmissions. Eaton’s EV transmissions are based on proven, robust and efficient layshaft architectures typical of automated manual transmissions (AMTs) and shifting is synchronized without a clutch using a traction motor.

Leveraging its expertise in producing transmissions and gear-sets for passenger and commercial vehicles, Eaton’s Vehicle Group is a leader in the global design, development and supply of EV reduction gearing. Whether a large-scale industrialization project or a niche-market application, Eaton partners with customers on joint-development programs or acts as a single-service provider of EV reduction gearing components or systems. Eaton’s expertise in both design and manufacturing allows it to optimize solutions from a technical, commercial and production aspect, reducing the risk of multi-iteration design and enabling shortened development times.

As the passenger vehicle market increasingly transitions to EVs, Eaton has the expertise to provide the solutions manufacturers need. Eaton offers a wide range of specialized differentials for EVs with performance comparable with differentials designed for traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

