Eaton names Tiffany Hanisch senior vice president, Internal Audit

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Tiffany Hanisch has been named senior vice president, Internal Audit, effective July 22, 2024. She succeeds Adam Wadecki, who was named senior vice president and controller. Hanisch will report to Olivier Leonetti, Eaton’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, and will join the company’s senior leadership team.


Hanisch joins Eaton from GE Aerospace, where she most recently served as business separation leader. In that role, she led the effort to set up GE Aerospace as a stand-alone, public company. Prior to this appointment, Hanisch served as general manager for GE Aerospace’s commercial services contracts. Overall, she spent more than 30 years at GE in various operational and financial leadership roles of increasing responsibility, including five years as a member of the Internal Audit team and four years as the CFO of the Military business.

Hanisch holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Illinois.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Jennifer Tolhurst

+1 (440) 523-4006

jennifertolhurst@eaton.com

