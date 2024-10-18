Eaton names A.D. Naik senior vice president, FP&A and finance transformation

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that A.D. Naik has been named senior vice president, FP&A and finance transformation, effective October 23, 2024. In this role, Naik will be responsible for leading the company’s global financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and finance transformation strategy and will report to Olivier Leonetti, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and will join the company’s senior leadership team.









Naik currently serves as senior vice president, finance, Electrical Sector. Before that he was vice president, controller, Electrical Sector, and vice president, finance & planning, Vehicle Group. Prior to joining Eaton, Naik was responsible for financial controls, planning, analysis and business partnerships at Precision Castparts Corp.’s Wyman-Gordon Aerospace/Turbine Group. Naik previously spent 17 years with Avery Dennison Corp. in a variety of finance positions of increasing responsibility.

Naik holds a bachelor’s degree in business economics and finance from Miami University in Ohio, and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Jennifer Tolhurst



+1 (440) 523-4006



jennifertolhurst@eaton.com