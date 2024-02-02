Eaton Named to FORTUNE’s 2024 World’s Most Admired Companies List for Seventh Straight Year

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelligent power management company Eaton has been named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE magazine for the seventh straight year.





“It’s an honor to be recognized for our commitments to our stakeholders and to society,” said Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer. “The confidence shown in our company by our peers and the investment community affirms our team’s dedication to living by our values and our mission to improve the environment and the quality of life for people everywhere.”

FORTUNE’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies is based on company surveys and peer ratings from top executives, directors and members of the financial community. They rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

