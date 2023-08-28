Eaton Invests More Than $500 Million in North American Manufacturing to Support Electrification, Energy Transition and Digitalization Across Industries

Eaton continues to increase capacity for essential technologies supporting infrastructure projects including transformers

Investments in Texas and Wisconsin help meet surging utility demand for solutions supporting electrification, grid modernization and energy resilience

“Electrical infrastructure has to work harder and smarter to accelerate decarbonization and electrification. At Eaton, we’re all in on the energy transition, and our solutions are essential to reinvent the way power is distributed, stored and consumed,” said Mike Yelton, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector at Eaton. “We’re making steady investments for our customers, distributors and employees to meet growing demand in the Americas, and there will be more to come.”

Investments in Texas and Wisconsin increase U.S. manufacturing of essential utility solutions advancing electrification, grid modernization and energy resilience

Eaton is adding 200,000-square-feet to its Nacogdoches, Texas manufacturing facility, more than doubling its size. The project will double production capacity of Eaton’s voltage regulators to help utility customers across North America accelerate grid modernization and resilience projects. Eaton will continue to produce single-phase, pole-mount and pad-mount transformers in Texas to address the acute supply shortage for these products. The expansion will create more than 200 skilled manufacturing jobs.

The Texas expansion frees up capacity at the company’s largest Wisconsin manufacturing facility in Waukesha, where Eaton is investing in equipment to increase manufacturing of three-phase transformers for utility, data center, large commercial and industrial applications. Eaton will continue to produce regulators, including complex pole and substation voltage regulators, for utility customers in Wisconsin.

South Carolina facility expands manufacturing for busway products and industry-first EV charging technology

Eaton is increasing production of busway to meet rapidly growing demand for this power distribution technology used in commercial, industrial and fleet charging applications. This expansion includes Eaton’s EV charging busway, an industry-first innovation that dramatically simplifies and expedites infrastructure for fleet charging, while avoiding major infrastructure modifications. For more than 60 years, Eaton has manufactured hundreds of thousands of miles of busway in South Carolina and continues to expand manufacturing capacity regionally.

Increased production across the Americas region supports circuit protection and metering for homes, businesses

Eaton is increasing the manufacturing of its circuit breakers and metering for homes and commercial buildings. These investments include expanding capacity and diversifying production across various locations in the Americas region to increase the supply of its solutions for customers, enhance supply chain efficiency and boost manufacturing resilience.

Manufacturing growth strengthens power backbone for commercial, industrial and utility infrastructure projects

Eaton is adding capacity to increase supplies of essential power distribution equipment to support infrastructure projects across industries. The company’s most recent investments enhance its manufacturing facilities for switchgear and switchboards, which provide the power backbone for customers across the Americas.

Expanded distribution centers support data center, healthcare and industrial customers

Eaton is investing in the distribution capacity for its power quality products and connectivity solutions. The company recently opened its largest regional distribution center in Chicago and is expanding its distribution facility in Dallas to serve commercial, data center, industrial, healthcare and communications customers.

