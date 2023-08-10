EasyVista Releases 2023.3 Product Version with Critical Enhancements

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EasyVista–EasyVista, a leading end-to-end service experience platform provider, announced the release of their 2023.3 product version, which incorporates critical updates to improve the user experience and enhancements to the platform’s case management capabilities.





Michael Cohen, CTO of EasyVista. comments, “The 2023.3 product release continues to show EasyVista’s commitment to creating a world-class product for our customers. Our team works hard to build solutions that make IT service management and operations easier—for your budget, for your employees, and for your clients. It’s clear we are doing just that.”

The 2023.3 release introduces enhanced case management capabilities to help line of business leaders deliver and support enterprise service management for employees with the addition of case action forms for easier processing and a metrics view for user case scores. This new release further improves the end-to-end IT Services experience for I&O leaders through multiple quality of life features including advanced analytics capabilities for Green IT. The addition of Advanced IT Health Status now allows for the monitoring of “cluster” type environments, e.g., load balancing. EasyVista users will also experience enhanced cross-product integrations with new service templates for Azure, CrowdStrike, VMware, Aruba, and others.

The 2023.3 product release continues to stake EasyVista’s position as a leader in the IT Service Management space with its updated experience and features. The emphasis on the end user experience cements the company’s loyalty to building innovative, user-focused IT products.

For more information about EasyVista visit www.easyvista.com.

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a leading IT software provider of end-to-end IT solutions including service management, remote support, IT monitoring, and self-healing technologies. EasyVista makes it easy for companies to embrace a customer-focused, proactive, and predictive approach to their IT service, support, and IT operations. Today, EasyVista helps over 3,000+ companies around the world to accelerate digital transformation, empower leaders to improve employee productivity, reduce operating costs, and increase employee and customer satisfaction across financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and other industries. Learn more at www.easyvista.com.

Contacts

Sarah Hudlow



shudlow@easyvista.com