EasyVista recognized as Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Voice of the Customer for ITSM

EasyVista earns prestigious recognition for excellence in IT Service Management.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EasyVista, a global SaaS provider of software products for comprehensive IT service management, IT monitoring, and remote support, proudly announces its inclusion as Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insight’s ‘Voice of the Customer’ for IT Service Management (ITSM) report.





This recognition underscores EasyVista’s commitment to delivering superior ITSM products and customer experience through its EV Platform, driving measurable results and operational excellence.

The Gartner Voice of the Customer report aggregates peer reviews and ratings to provide insights into the ITSM market from an end-user perspective. EasyVista’s placement in the top-right quadrant as a Customers’ Choice vendor reflects strong performance in both user interest and overall experience, signifying high levels of customer success and endorsement.

“We are honored to be recognized by Gartner and our customers as a leader in the ITSM market,” said Patrice Barbedette, CEO at EasyVista. “This recognition is a clear demonstration of our dedication to putting customers at the center of everything we do. Our innovative products are designed to simplify IT complexities and empower organizations to achieve their digital transformation goals.”

This achievement reflects EasyVista’s strong and continuous commitment to supporting customers throughout their digital journey. The company has cultivated a customer-obsessed culture, underpinning its strategy with a focused and comprehensive customer excellence approach.

“This recognition by Gartner is an incredibly important milestone and a significant accomplishment for our Customer Excellence strategy. It is also a proud moment for all EasyVista employees who have embraced the customer-obsessed culture, placing customers at the core of their work,” said Emmanuel Bagaglia, CCO. “The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction, based on direct feedback from our clients, highlights our commitment to delivering value and exceptional IT experiences. We extend our gratitude to all our customers and our partners for their trust and continuous support.”

EasyVista provides through the EV Platform a full suite of IT products, including service management, IT Monitoring, remote support, and self-healing technologies. The company’s customer-focused approach is a key differentiator, enabling companies to adopt proactive and predictive IT service and support strategies, ensuring high levels of customer and employee satisfaction.

Proven Success: Serving over 3,000 companies worldwide, EasyVista helps organizations across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, education, and manufacturing, to accelerate digital transformation, improve productivity, and reduce operating costs.

For more information on the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for IT Service Management report, visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/5474097?ref=null

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a leading IT software provider delivering comprehensive IT solutions, including service management, remote support, IT monitoring, and self-healing technologies. We empower companies to embrace a customer-focused, proactive, and predictive approach to IT service, support, and operations. EasyVista is dedicated to understanding and exceeding customer expectations, ensuring seamless and superior IT experiences. Today, EasyVista supports over 3,000 companies worldwide in accelerating digital transformation, enhancing employee productivity, reducing operating costs, and boosting satisfaction for both employees and customers across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, education, and manufacturing.

