EasyVista Announces Implementation Partnership with Greenlight Group

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EasyVista—EasyVista, a global provider of intelligent automation solutions for IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM) is pleased to announce a new platinum-level partnership with Greenlight Group, an IT engineering services firm. This partnership further highlights the continued evolution of EasyVista’s expanding partner strategy and innovative platform through the implementation support of the industry-leading IT firm Greenlight Group.

EasyVista is confident that through this partnership with Greenlight Group, both organizations will continue to deliver a deep-rooted IT experience. Greenlight Group highlighted EasyVista’s easy-to-use, efficient, codeless service management with thorough and expedited implementation as key factors. The implementation partnership will also be highlighted through joint webinars, events, and onsite workshops.

“EasyVista has a very solid and stable platform to build on,” said Joe Madden, founder and President of Greenlight Group. “Between the recent acquisitions, EasyVista’s continued growth, and overwhelmingly positive customer sentiment, we’re confident in the future evolution of EasyVista as a leader in the ITSM space.”

Founded in 2004, Greenlight Group is a leading IT engineering services company with an expansive history of customer experience and satisfaction. Through diversifying their partners, Greenlight Group aims to diversify their IT resources and professional services in an effort to further endear customers to their tools. Greenlight Group has already begun planning introductions to offer their experienced support to new and current customers alike.

Together, EasyVista and Greenlight Group are looking forward to the future. EasyVista has already initiated their five-year growth plan to extend their cutting-edge ITSM and ITOM technology across North America and other international regions. The continued success of delivering EasyVista’s premiere ITSM and ITOM technology only happens with the support valued partners like Greenlight Group.

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a global software provider of intelligent solutions for enterprise service management, remote support, observability, and self-healing technologies. Leveraging the power of ITSM, Self-Help, AI, background systems management, and IT process automation, EasyVista makes it easy for companies to embrace a customer-focused, proactive, and predictive approach to their service and support delivery. Today, EasyVista helps over 3,000+ enterprises around the world to accelerate digital transformation, empowering leaders to improve employee productivity, reduce operating costs, and increase employee and customer satisfaction across financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and other industries. Learn more at www.easyvista.com.

About Greenlight Group

Greenlight Group was founded in 2004 as an IT Engineering Services company focused on the Fortune 1000 around IT Operations Management, Enterprise Service Management, and Automation. Our mission is to provide the most accessible path to excellence using our invaluable experience and tailored solutions for our customer’s challenges and unique journeys. We seek to be the most reputable and agile technology services provider of cutting-edge expertise. To learn more about Greenlight Group, visit www.greenlightgroup.com.

