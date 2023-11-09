EasyPost and XY Retail Form Strategic Partnership to Unify Omnichannel Retail Experience

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EasyPost, a top provider of shipping and logistics solutions, and XY Retail, a leader in omnichannel retail solutions, have announced their partnership. With this new alliance, retailers are set to experience a smoother, data-driven retail journey.





XY Retail is known for its comprehensive point-of-sale system, providing retailers of all sizes with the tools they need to thrive in the modern retail landscape. Through this partnership with EasyPost, retailers gain access to a network of over 100 carriers, facilitating efficient omnichannel fulfillment.

“With the evolution of consumer expectations, retailers face the challenge of ensuring smooth shipping while maintaining their brand experience – all at the lowest possible price,” explains Susan Jeffers, CEO and Founder at XY Retail. “Our collaboration with EasyPost isn’t just about integration; it’s about evolving to meet these changing demands.”

Key highlights include:

Simplified Integration: This integration makes it easy for XY customers to use EasyPost. Retailers can leverage any of EasyPost's API features without the need for extensive integration efforts. This includes adding new carriers, insuring packages, initiating tracking, address verification, and more.

Access to a Diverse Carrier Network: Through EasyPost, retailers gain access to a vast network of carriers, enabling easy omnichannel fulfillment.

Omnichannel Support: XY Retail serves high SKU and luxury brands by offering a cloud native platform to manage their stores, e-commerce, customers, products, inventory, orders and more. Along with their multi-carrier support, EasyPost offers package protection for any loss, damage, or theft.

Sam Hancock, VP of Growth at EasyPost, comments, “A significant number of our shippers express an interest in offering a standout omnichannel experience. They understand it’s not just about shipping products, but providing a consistent experience across platforms. Our partnership with XY Retail is a direct response to this need, ensuring our clients have the tools necessary to excel in today’s retail landscape.”

Together, EasyPost and XY Retail are poised to make the retail process incredibly smooth, integrated, and data-driven – benefiting retailers and customers alike.

About EasyPost:

EasyPost is a technology leader that builds shipping solutions for e-commerce brands, fulfillment providers, and online marketplaces. The company provides a best-in-class, multi-carrier shipping API that removes the technical complexities of logistics while making shipping more reliable, efficient, and affordable. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost is available in over 200 countries worldwide and has executed over one billion shipments. For more information, go to easypost.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About XY Retail:

XY Retail is the only headless unified commerce platform and POS built from the ground up for retail brands that want to streamline their omnichannel operations, foster meaningful customer relationships, and redefine the in-store experience. Luxury brands worldwide have adopted XY Retail’s API-driven, mobile-first cloud platform to modernize their stores and manage their entire global retail operations – from data decisioning, stock and order management to clienteling and merchandising experiences. Learn more at www.xyretail.com.

