Business Wire

EASTEC 2023 Panel to Examine New England State of Manufacturing, Future Outlook

di Business Wire

Expert panel to discuss regional manufacturing challenges, highlight post-COVID successes


WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#eastec–A panel of manufacturing thought leaders from the New England area will discuss the state of manufacturing in New England at EASTEC 2023, an SME event for manufacturers to be held Wednesday, May 17th at 3 p.m. at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

The discussion, titled, “State of Manufacturing Industry in the Northeast,” will be moderated by Mark Michalski, principal of FORGE, an eastern Massachusetts manufacturing consultancy. George S. Hansel, vice president of Filtrine Manufacturing Company of Keene, New Hampshire, and Cary Rosenburg, director, supplier quality & sourcing for Watts Water Technologies of North Andover, Massachusetts, are participating on the panel.

“Manufacturing has experienced numerous challenges in the last few years, including supply chain delays, inflation and labor shortages, but it’s also enjoyed some magnificent accomplishments,” said Michalski. “We’ll be discussing all of these topics, as well as how digital transformation can bring factories large and small into the Smart Manufacturing age.”

Bright Minds Student Summit to Provide Manufacturing Insight

More than 200 area high school students will experience manufacturing through SME’s Bright Minds Student Summit program. The student summit will provide several keynote speakers and guided show-floor tours of exhibiting manufacturing companies. This program will help students consider manufacturing a career by exploring the latest 3D technologies, viewing high-tech manufacturing demonstrations, connecting with colleges and universities with robust engineering programs, and discovering leading global companies hiring in the field.

Digital Solutions Showcase

EASTEC, MSC, and the Robert E. Morris Company will present a Digital Solution Showcase this year to expose attendees to the latest technological innovations to improve year-over-year profitability. Intended to help all manufacturers close the digital tech gap and improve the productivity of both their workforce and equipment, the showcase includes digital solutions such as predictive milling, in-situ monitoring, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and an all-in-one solution that uses machining dynamics to stabilize and optimize milling performance.

Follow EASTEC 2023

Follow EASTEC 2023 by visiting the EASTEC 2023 website. The event also is on Facebook, and on Twitter and Instagram.

For registration information, visit the EASTEC 2023 Registration page.

To become an exhibitor or sponsor for the event, visit the Exhibitor / Sponsor Inquiry page.

About AMT

AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology represents and promotes U.S.- based manufacturing technology – those who design, build, sell and service the continuously evolving technology that lies at the heart of manufacturing. Learn more at amtonline.org.

About SME

SME believes in the power of technology and the innovation of people to advance our nation and solve the world’s greatest problems. For 90 years, SME has led the manufacturing ecosystem to elevate manufacturers, academia, professionals, and the communities in which they operate. We help build the bridge from today to the future by developing the next generation of manufacturing talent and informing industry on technology advances that can propel their operations into excellence. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

NOTE TO EDITORS: High-resolution images of Mark Michalski, EASTEC are available from SME.

Use this link for: MEDIA REGISTRATION FOR EASTEC 2023, MAY 16-18 in WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

Contacts

Michael Scholl

Senior PR Representative, SME

mscholl@sme.org
Tel. +1 313.425.3040

Whitney Bowers

Communications Manager, SME

wbowers@sme.org
Tel. +1 313.654.6817

