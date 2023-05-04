EASTEC 2023 Panel to Examine New England State of Manufacturing, Future Outlook

Expert panel to discuss regional manufacturing challenges, highlight post-COVID successes





WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#eastec–A panel of manufacturing thought leaders from the New England area will discuss the state of manufacturing in New England at EASTEC 2023, an SME event for manufacturers to be held Wednesday, May 17th at 3 p.m. at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

The discussion, titled, “State of Manufacturing Industry in the Northeast,” will be moderated by Mark Michalski, principal of FORGE, an eastern Massachusetts manufacturing consultancy. George S. Hansel, vice president of Filtrine Manufacturing Company of Keene, New Hampshire, and Cary Rosenburg, director, supplier quality & sourcing for Watts Water Technologies of North Andover, Massachusetts, are participating on the panel.

“Manufacturing has experienced numerous challenges in the last few years, including supply chain delays, inflation and labor shortages, but it’s also enjoyed some magnificent accomplishments,” said Michalski. “We’ll be discussing all of these topics, as well as how digital transformation can bring factories large and small into the Smart Manufacturing age.”

Bright Minds Student Summit to Provide Manufacturing Insight

More than 200 area high school students will experience manufacturing through SME’s Bright Minds Student Summit program. The student summit will provide several keynote speakers and guided show-floor tours of exhibiting manufacturing companies. This program will help students consider manufacturing a career by exploring the latest 3D technologies, viewing high-tech manufacturing demonstrations, connecting with colleges and universities with robust engineering programs, and discovering leading global companies hiring in the field.

Digital Solutions Showcase

EASTEC, MSC, and the Robert E. Morris Company will present a Digital Solution Showcase this year to expose attendees to the latest technological innovations to improve year-over-year profitability. Intended to help all manufacturers close the digital tech gap and improve the productivity of both their workforce and equipment, the showcase includes digital solutions such as predictive milling, in-situ monitoring, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and an all-in-one solution that uses machining dynamics to stabilize and optimize milling performance.

