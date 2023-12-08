East Point Energy Developed Project Becomes Virginia’s Largest Operational Energy Storage Facility

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dominion Energy announced December 7, 2023 that the Dry Bridge Energy Storage project is fully operational and providing key power services to its customers. East Point Energy, a development firm focused on the origination, construction, and operation of energy storage projects, sold the project to Dominion Energy Virginia in September 2021, prior to their acquisition by Equinor. At 20 megawatts / 80 megawatt-hours, Dry Bridge is the largest battery energy storage project in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Located in Chesterfield County, Dry Bridge is an essential component of Dominion Energy’s commitment to clean energy. Under the Virginia Clean Economy Act, 100% of Dominion’s electricity sales will come from clean energy sources by 2045.









In addition to providing power to approximately 5,000 homes at peak output, this project’s services will include:

Firming of intermittent, renewable energy

Providing energy supply during peak demand periods – ensuring a more reliable and resilient power grid.

Optimizing energy distribution, lowering costs for consumers, and promoting economic growth

“Dry Bridge, our first utility-scale, stand-alone energy storage facility, represents a significant milestone in our commitment to meeting our VCEA targets. Dispatchable resources such as this are critical to ensuring the reliability our customers expect,” said Brandon Martin, Manager of Business Development at Dominion Energy.

“We’re excited that the Dry Bridge Energy Center is fully operational. Battery storage projects like these are essential to supporting a renewable and resilient electric grid in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Andrew Foukal, CEO of East Point Energy. “We want to congratulate Dominion Energy on the completion of this project and their commitment to delivering clean, reliable energy to their customers.”

About East Point Energy

East Point Energy is a development firm focused on the origination, construction, and operation of energy storage projects. Our team is currently developing gigawatts of energy storage projects throughout the country, helping to transform the grid into a renewable, resilient, and affordable system for generations to come. East Point is a wholly owned subsidiary of Equinor, a broad international energy company committed to long-term value creation in a low-carbon future.

For more information, visit https://eastpointenergy.com

Contacts

media@eastpointenergy.com

(434) 465-6210