EarthTronics Offers NEMA 4X-Rated Color and Wattage Selectable Vapor Tight LED

Energy-Efficient Solution for Wet, Dusty and Dirty Environments

Now available in 2-, 4- and 8-foot, the IP66 wet location and NSF rated Vapor Tight fixtures provide the optimal light levels and color temperatures to complement specific commercial and industrial applications

NORTON SHORES, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-efficient lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, now offers 2-, 4- and 8-foot NFS, NEMA 4X and IP66 wet location rated Color and Wattage Selectable Vapor Tight LEDs designed for faster installation in commercial and industrial lighting applications.





Ideal for food processing areas, commercial kitchens, cold storage, parking garages, walkways, stairwells, utility areas, under canopy, outdoor retail and other wet, dusty, and dirty environments, the Color and Wattage Selectable Vapor Tight LEDs are available in multiple color and watt combinations. The new Vapor Tight LEDs offer the choice of three temperatures (3500K, 4000K and 5000K) and feature a high 80+ CRI. Both the light color temperature and the lumen level can be set at the time of installation with a switch located on the LED module holder plate to ensure the proper lighting for improved visual acuity and application requirements.

The 2-foot fixture offers 15-, 20- and 25-watt settings providing 1950, 2600 and 3250 lumens. The 4-foot fixture provides 34-, 38- and 45-watt settings delivering 4420, 4940 and 5850 lumens, while the 8-foot fixture offers 65-, 75- and 90-watt settings producing 8450, 9750 and 11700 lumens, respectively. All the fixtures accept 120 – 277-volt AC power supply and are equipped with 12VDC auxiliary power prewired for easy installation of advanced lighting controls. In addition, they have a 0-10 volt dimming standard and will perform in temperatures ranging from -40°F (-40°C) to 122°F (40°C). To meet specific area energy codes an internal multi-function sensor can be installed and then operated with a remote test control to set occupancy, daylight harvesting and dim to off functions. An emergency back-up driver is available.

Designed for simple installation, the vapor tight features a UL 94 5VA polycarbonate housing that allows the wires to be connected directly inside of the housing without internal junction box or silicone conduit. The lens and LED module board are both integrated. The gasketed polycarbonate housing has stainless steel latches with a sealed lens that meets IP66-rated requirements for wash down and dusty conditions. The fixtures are suitable for applications that may require washdown and/or experience cold temperatures or moderate impacts.

The Color and Wattage Selectable Vapor Tight LEDs are UL and NSF approved for use in food processing and other clean room applications where washdown and product safety are important. The new LEDs from EarthTronics meet utility requirements for rebates in most market areas. All are UL 1598 listed with an L70 >100,000 hour performance life. They may be accepted for utility rebates in many markets. Rebates can easily be found through the EarthTronics web site at Rebate Finder – EarthTronics.

For more information about all EarthTronics products, visit https://www.earthtronics.com/product/nema-4x-rated-color-and-wattage-selectable-vapor-tight/.

EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Norton Shores, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes.

