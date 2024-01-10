EarthTronics Introduces Color Selectable A/B Hybrid Linear TLED for Single- and Double-End Operations in Retrofit Applications

Available in five color temperatures, the new easy-to-install UL direct wire linear Type A/B LED T8 eliminates the ballast for maximum energy savings

NORTON SHORES, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its new 48”, 15-watt direct wire linear LED T8 with a flexible design that allows for single- or double-end operation on 120-277V for maximum energy savings. This versatile is a plug and play solution that can work on electronic ballasts and can be direct wired to line voltage quickly with no lamp holder modifications necessary.





Ideal for commercial, municipal, school and university retrofit applications, the new A/B Hybrid LED lamp is color selectable 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, 5000K or 6500K and is adjusted in the field by sliding the switch to the desired color. The linear LED delivers 2100 lumens with 220° beam angle and a CRI greater than 80 to provide the perfect replacement for T8 fluorescent tubes. It is engineered for high lumen maintenance over its 50,000-hour rated performance life.

The A/B Hybrid LED T8 is an excellent option for applications that require a fast installation with a ballast, as well as a backup plan if the ballast fails. To install, simply remove the existing fluorescent ballast, direct wire the line voltage and connect the direct wire. Since lamp holder modifications are not required, the final step is to run the black (load) to one end and white (neutral) to the other.

Suitable for damp and dry locations, the A/B Hybrid LED T8 is listed by the Design Lights Consortium (DLC), UL Classified Type A and B, NSF, FCC, and RoHS. It will perform in extreme temperature ranges from -4°F (-20°C) to 113°F (45°C) and comes with a five-year limited warranty.

Energy-saving products can be matched for utility rebates by using EarthTronics Rebate Finder located at www.earthtronics.com/rebate-finder/. For more information about the new A/B Hybrid LED T8, visit https://www.earthtronics.com/product/retrofit-direct-wire-for-single-or-double-end-type-a-b/.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Norton Shores, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

