EarthTronics Expands its Linear TLED Line with the Introduction of a Wattage and Color Selectable Type B 8-foot T8 with an Interchangeable Base

The new T8 double-end direct wire LED lamp is designed as a direct replacement for T8 and T12 linear tubes providing up to 5500 lumens for a wide range of strip fixture and low-bay retrofit applications

NORTON SHORES, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its new Type B 8’ Wattage and Color Selectable direct wire LED T8 with a double-end interchangeable base for direct replacement of T8 and T12 linear tubes operating on 120-277V for maximum energy savings and reduced maintenance costs.

Ideal for commercial, retail, municipal, industrial, school and university retrofit applications, the new 8’ foot LED linear lamp can be adjusted to 24, 32 and 40 watts delivering 3500, 4400 and 5500 lumens respectively. It features a flexible interchangeable FA8 or R17D base type ensuring a correct fit for several applications, while its shatterproof coated lamp meets Food Safety standards. This lamp also works well in dry or damp locations and enclosed fixtures.

The new Type B 8’ linear lamp is color selectable at 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, 5000K and 6500K, and can be adjusted in the field by sliding its switch to the desired color. The linear LED delivers up to 148 lumens per watt with a 220° beam angle and a CRI greater than 80, making it the perfect replacement by directing more light on work surfaces for both task and general lighting from existing strip fixtures.

Engineered for high lumen maintenance over its 50,000-hour performance rated life, the Type B 8’ lamp can be quickly direct wired with no lamp holder modifications necessary for fast and easy installation. It is listed by the Design Lights Consortium (DLC), UL 1993 and UL 1598C, NSF, FCC, and RoHS, and is suitable for damp and dry locations. The linear lamp will even perform in extreme temperature ranges from -4°F (-20°C) to 113°F (45°C) and comes with a five-year limited warranty.

Energy-saving products can be matched for utility rebates by using EarthTronics Rebate Finder located at www.earthtronics.com/rebate-finder/. For more information about the Type B 8’ Wattage and Color Selectable LED T8, visit https://www.earthtronics.com/product/8ft-double-end-interchangeable-base-fa8-or-r17d-type-b/?v=0b3b97fa6688.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Norton Shores, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

