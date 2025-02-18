Earnix Unveils Earnix Copilot to Enhance Productivity and Business Performance with Generative AI

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earnix, a leading global provider of intelligent decisioning SaaS solutions for regulated industries, today announced the launch of the Earnix Copilot, "Alix." This generative AI-driven agent is designed to supercharge decision-making within the Earnix platform, driving exceptional business outcomes and unmatched productivity for insurance and banking organizations.

With the Earnix Copilot, users can prompt Alix to receive best practice guidance from the Earnix Knowledge Forum regarding how to build a Generalized Linear Model (GLM), to understand the roles and responsibilities for deploying pricing and underwriting changes into production, and to generate Python code that can be leveraged to automate data import, create numerous what-if scenarios, and build models. With Alix, teams are empowered in entirely new ways to focus on strategic decision-making and to bring more innovation and sophistication to their products.

"Earnix has always been at the forefront of enabling the insurance and banking/lending industries to leverage AI in predictive modeling, and we are thrilled to now be expanding into providing GenAI to enhance underwriting, pricing, and rating processes,” said Be'eri Mart, Chief Product Officer at Earnix. “The addition of GenAI to the Earnix platform signifies a pivotal advancement, enabling insurance and lending professionals to boost productivity and exceed KPI goals by responding rapidly to market dynamics. At Earnix, we champion human-centric AI that enhances employee capabilities, ensuring technology acts as a complement to, rather than a replacement for, human insight."

“The industry continues to grapple with a changing macroeconomic landscape, as well as improving overall productivity,” said Meredith Barnes-Cook, Partner, Resource Pro. “Insurers and MGAs need generative AI tools like Earnix Copilot to provide both automated process support and decision support, to onboard the next generation of employees faster, and transform the speed and precision with which products are developed, prices are updated, and underwriting appetite is modified.”

Earnix uses Amazon Bedrock to enable its Earnix Copilot technology. This allows Earnix to have easy access to a choice of high-performing foundation models from leading AI companies, ensuring that user queries are efficiently processed. Amazon Bedrock provides the benefit of maintaining existing compliance structures, which is crucial for the highly regulated industries Earnix supports who rely on the highest degree of security. With its serverless architecture, Amazon Bedrock enables Earnix to integrate generative AI capabilities without the hassle of infrastructure management, allowing Earnix customers to leverage advanced features securely and effectively.

To learn more about the Earnix Copilot, visit the webpage.

About Earnix

Earnix is the premier provider of mission-critical, cloud-based intelligent decisioning across pricing, underwriting, rating, and product personalization. Its fully integrated platform provides ultra-fast ROI and is designed to transform how global insurers and banks are run by unlocking value across all facets of the business. Earnix has been innovating for insurers and banks since 2001, with customers in over 35 countries across six continents and offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel.

Contact Earnix via LinkedIn, X, and Facebook. Read the Earnix blog.

David Howland

Chief Marketing Officer

press@earnix.com