Earnix Selected for the 2023 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Earnix, the global provider of intelligent, SaaS solutions for insurers and banks, has been named to PropertyCasualty360’s Insurance Luminaries Class of 2023 in the category of Technology Innovation.









This recognition celebrates innovation in the property and casualty insurance industry. The program spotlights top professionals, teams, organizations, programs, practices, and products within the sector that strive to modernize and humanize the business. The 2023 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service, and excellence.

“Today’s top insurance organizations recognize the industry’s history and purpose while embodying contemporary processes and services,” says NU Property & Casualty Executive Editor Elana Ashanti Jefferson. “My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams and individuals as part of the annual NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries recognition program.”

“We’re honored to be recognized for Earnix’s innovation and impact on the industry,” said Robin Gilthorpe, CEO, Earnix. “Carriers continue to seek technologies that will ensure healthy ratios and profitability. For over 20 years Earnix has provided solutions that bridge the needs of customers and insurers.”

About Earnix

Earnix is the premier provider of mission-critical, modular, cloud-based intelligent solutions across pricing, rating, underwriting, product personalization and telematics. These fully integrated solutions provide ultra-fast ROI and are designed to transform how global insurers and banks are run by unlocking value across all facets of the business. It has been innovating for insurers and banks since 2001 with customers in over 35 countries across six continents and offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel.

For more information please visit: earnix.com.

Connect with Earnix via Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Read the Earnix Blog.

Contacts

Jena Murphy



jena.murphy@earnix.com