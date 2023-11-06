Earnix is a Gold Sponsor of Guidewire Connections 2023

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Earnix, the global provider of intelligent, SaaS solutions for insurers and banks, today announced its gold sponsorship of Guidewire Connections 2023. Held November 12-15, 2023, at the Gaylord Opryland, Nashville, Guidewire Connections will again bring together P&C’s largest community of esteemed insurers and industry leaders.





Earnix, a Premier Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, will showcase its Guidewire offerings and expertise with a full schedule of activities at booth G12 and throughout the venue. Earnix’s activities at the event include:

Monday, November 13, An Executive Luncheon will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Conference Center’s Ryman Studio L. The discussion will include insights and benefits of the combined power of Earnix Price-It, a comprehensive, enterprise-wide tool for pricing and rating, hosted on AWS and integrated with PolicyCenter on Guidewire Cloud. Attendees will learn how insurers can build a modern state-of-the-art product and rating solution.

Tuesday, November 14, Earnix will be a featured partner at the Ecosystem Demo Theater. Meet with leaders and see the Earnix Accelerator for Rating and Pricing for PolicyCenter on Guidewire Cloud. The first integration accelerator for external rating to include a visual mapping tool, it enables a reduction of up to 40 percent of the time and effort needed to implement Guidewire with external rating engines.

Wednesday, November 15, Earnix will participate in a Fireside Chat hosted by AWS at Delta Lobby A. The discussion will focus on technical topics related to the Guidewire Integration Framework. Lessons learned, best practices and actionable advice will be shared. This event is a great opportunity for insurance professionals to see the benefits of using Guidewire’s Integration Framework.

“Guidewire Connections is among the most well-attended events in the insurance industry,” said Ruth Fisk, head of business development at Earnix. “Each year this annual convention is the destination for industry pioneers and draws leaders from across the globe. I look forward to it all year long and I’m eager to reconnect with colleagues and network with peers.”

Earnix is the premier provider of mission-critical, cloud-based intelligent solutions across pricing, rating, underwriting, and product personalization. These fully integrated solutions provide ultra-fast ROI and are designed to transform how global insurers and banks are run by unlocking value across all facets of the business. It has been innovating for insurers and banks since 2001 with customers in over 35 countries across six continents and offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel.

