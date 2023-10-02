Earnix Appoints Chief Product Officer

Head of Banking takes on new responsibilities

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Earnix, the global provider of intelligent, modular, SaaS solutions for insurers and banks, today announced that Be’eri Mart has been appointed to Chief Product Officer at Earnix.





A 20-year veteran of the financial services industry, Be’eri has extensive experience developing and leading product management teams, with an eye toward intelligent innovation. He held multiple leadership roles in product design and R&D over the course of his career. During his tenure at NICE and NICE Actimize he served as director of product management and R&D group manager.

“Be’eri is well-suited to lead product strategy at Earnix. His extensive experience connecting AI innovation with financial services market needs put him in good stead as customer demands become even more sophisticated,” Robin Gilthorpe, Chief Executive Officer, Earnix, said. “This move ensures our customers will have the solutions they need today and in the future.”

“I have long been driven by my passion for applying technology to help global enterprises transform their customer engagement and the suitability of their offerings for current market conditions,” said Be’eri Mart, Chief Product Officer, Earnix. “Trends show financial services enterprises must be prepared to address the challenges created by increasing competition, demographic changes, and evolving regulation. I look forward to accelerating Earnix’s provision of solutions to this critical global market.”

Be’eri will continue to lead global banking initiatives for the company.

About Earnix

Earnix is the premier provider of mission-critical and cloud-based intelligent solutions across pricing, rating, underwriting, product personalization and telematics. These fully integrated solutions provide ultra-fast ROI and are designed to transform how global insurers and banks are run by unlocking value across all facets of the business. It has been innovating for insurers and banks since 2001 with customers in over 35 countries across six continents and offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel.

