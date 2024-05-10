Earnest Names Nick Norcross as Chief Product Officer

Accomplished Product Leader Focused on Making Higher Education Accessible to All

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Earnest, a fintech company empowering students to maximize their financial futures, announced Nick Norcross as its new Chief Product Officer. Norcross brings nearly two decades of successful fintech product development and leadership to the team.





“Nick has an outstanding track record building products that help people achieve financial success,” said David Green, Earnest CEO. “He is passionate about helping Earnest’s customers achieve that same success and building a best-in-class team that aims to make education accessible to everyone.”

“Over 70% of current and former student borrowers say they’ve delayed at least one significant life event because of debt,” said Norcross. “There’s also growing uncertainty about career security with tech advancements like AI. Not only does this impact individuals, but the economy and society. I believe education will continue to be a part of the solution, and I care deeply about it being easily accessible to everyone. I’m thrilled to join Earnest in its goal of financial empowerment.”

Most recently, Norcross led the Product & Design team at Tala, a fintech company that aims to provide underserved customers in emerging markets with tools to unlock their economic potential. Throughout his career, he’s driven product strategy and portfolio growth for businesses of all sizes, from seed startups to established brands, like Capital One.

Norcross will oversee Earnest’s product, design, and research teams. In this role, he will focus their efforts on customer experience, accelerating product innovation, and driving revenue growth.

About Earnest:

Earnest empowers past, present, and soon-to-be students to maximize their financial futures through thoughtful guidance and impactful products. Founded in 2013 on the belief that financially responsible people deserve better options and access to credit, Earnest’s education tools and lending products empower anyone seeking higher education to reduce the total price tag of their education, supercharge their ability to pay down student debt, and get on the right financial track fast. Learn more at earnest.com.

