Early College STEM Program Aims to Ignite Futures for Students at Chicago Military Academy

A new partnership between Chicago Public Schools, ComEd and City Colleges of Chicago will expand career-readiness opportunities for students

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chicago Public Schools (CPS) students will soon have more access to career opportunities through an exciting new partnership with ComEd and City Colleges of Chicago’s Dawson Technical Institute to strengthen the Early College STEM program at Chicago Military Academy (CMA). With an investment of $100,000 and other career and educational support, the new ComEd workforce development program will expand CMA’s cutting-edge programs that provide high school students with advanced education pathways, career-readiness opportunities, and direct access to future-focused industries such as the energy sector.

“Chicago’s young people deserve every opportunity possible for a bright future. That is why our mission as a District is to pair a well-rounded, high-quality education with career readiness and network building,” said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. “We are grateful for this partnership, which adds to our growing efforts to make sure our students have as many pathways as possible to a promising career after graduation.”

As part of the program, which CMA has dubbed “Ignite Your Future,” students will have the opportunity to fast-track their pursuit of one of the following Associate degrees from City Colleges of Chicago:

Associate in Applied Science Degree in Construction Management, launching as a part of the partnership in Fall 2025 at Dawson Technical Institute, a satellite of Kennedy-King College.

Associate of Applied Science in Construction Engineering and Management launching in Spring 2026.

The program complements CPS’ strong partnership with City Colleges of Chicago through the Chicago Roadmap, which aims to support students along a seamless path to and through post-secondary education and training, on their way to their chosen careers.

"The Early College STEM program is about creating pathways to success, igniting futures, and empowering students to shape the world and their career trajectory in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics," said Chancellor Juan Salgado, City Colleges of Chicago. “By partnering with Chicago Public Schools and City Colleges of Chicago, ComEd is investing in education and the future success of our great city and state.”

The partnership, initiated by ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones in 2022, is inspired by the P-TECH school model Quiniones supported in New York, which laid the foundation for CPS’ Early College STEM programs.

“Engineering and technical service careers will play a critical role in building a cleaner, more sustainable energy future, so ComEd is partnering with Chicago Public Schools and City Colleges of Chicago to give more young people exposure to these promising career paths,” said Gil Quiniones, President and CEO of ComEd. “As leaders in the energy transformation, we feel a responsibility to support tomorrow’s leaders by enriching their education and giving them an opportunity to pursue a deeply rewarding career.”

These offerings are critical for preparing students for engineering-focused career opportunities in a sector seeing surging demand for talent nationally. With as many as 150,000 jobs coming to Illinois by 2050 to support the energy transformation, ComEd is helping build a local and skilled talent pipeline needed to modernize the grid that serves more than 9 million across northern Illinois. As part of this initiative, ComEd will provide comprehensive support to CMA students, including a $100,000 investment, support building an industry-integrated curriculum, and work-based learning opportunities and career mentorship, such as site visits, panel discussions, and project-based learning.

CMA is uniquely positioned to serve as the anchor school for the launching of the program, with an established Early College STEM (ECSTEM) program and pathways in IT, engineering, and 3D modeling which align with construction and utility work. The school also has experienced leadership and educators with expertise in Early College STEM programming, enabling a smooth integration of the expanded partnership.

The Early College STEM (ECSTEM) Model at CPS

CPS’ ECSTEM high schools provide open-enrollment opportunities for students least likely to attend college, enabling them to earn a high school diploma, early college credit, and even an associate degree. The program connects high school, college, and work to prepare students for careers in technology and other in-demand industries.

Notably, CPS’ Sarah E. Goode STEM Academy, in partnership with IBM and Richard J. Daley College, serves as a benchmark for this model. Students gain access to industry professionals, certifications, and substantial college credit through partnerships like these, creating a pipeline for future technology leaders.

This new collaboration builds on ComEd’s long-standing support of CPS programs, such as Chicago BUILDs, the Skilled Trades fairs, and Driver’s Education EV initiatives. By concentrating resources at CMA, the partnership reinforces CPS’ strategic goal of providing students with robust, career-focused learning opportunities that prepare them for the demands of the clean energy sector.

About Chicago Public Schools

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is dedicated to providing a high-quality education to all students, beginning with the District’s free full-day preschool programming for four-year-old scholars and continuing through neighborhood, magnet and selective-enrollment elementary schools that provide a rigorous K-8 education with schools that specialize in the fine arts, world language and culture, dual language, STEM, International Baccalaureate (IB), classical programs, and more. The rising District-wide freshmen-on-track and high school graduation rates reflect the hard work of the CPS community, including families, staff, and students across 635 schools. CPS celebrates the diversity of its more than 322,000 students who cite 182 home languages. Learn more about CPS at www.cps.edu and connect with CPS on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About ComEd

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 energy company serving more than 10.7 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state's population. For more information visit ComEd.com, and connect with the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About City Colleges of Chicago

City Colleges of Chicago is the city’s most accessible higher education engine of socioeconomic mobility and racial equity—empowering all Chicagoans to take part in building a stronger and more just city.

