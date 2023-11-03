Early Black Friday Cricut Explore 3 & Air 2 Deals (2023) Summarized by Deal Stripe

Check out the latest early Cricut Explore 3 & Air 2 deals for Black Friday, including all the top Cricut Explore machines, bundles & more savings





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a summary of the top early Cricut Explore Air 2 and Explore 3 deals for Black Friday, featuring all the top offers on Cricut Explore 3, Cricut Explore Air 2, bundles that include these cutting machines along with tools and materials (such as the Everything Bundle and Essentials Bundle), and more. Access the best deals in the list below.

The Cricut Explore Air 2 and Explore 3 represent significant advancements in the world of DIY crafting and design. The Explore Air 2 is a reliable choice with compatibility with Cricut’s Design Space software, making it suitable for a wide range of crafting materials. This model is well-regarded for its versatility and precision, making it a solid option for both hobbyists and small businesses.

In contrast, the Explore 3 is designed for those who require speed and efficiency. With cutting speeds up to two times faster and Smart Material compatibility, it’s tailored to handle larger projects and continuous cuts.

Both machines offer wireless connectivity and can handle various materials, making them excellent tools for creating custom items such as apparel, home decor, gifts, and more. Shoppers should consider the specific requirements of their projects and weigh whether the Explore Air 2’s versatility or the Explore 3’s enhanced speed would make the more optimal choice.

