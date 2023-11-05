Early Apple Watch Series 8 Black Friday Deals (2023) Reported by Retail Egg

Home Business Wire Early Apple Watch Series 8 Black Friday Deals (2023) Reported by Retail...
Early Apple Watch Series 8 Black Friday Deals (2023)

A review of the top early Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 deals for 2023. Check out all the best Series 8 GPS, Cellular, 41mm, 45mm & more deals here on this page


BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday researchers have monitored the top early Apple Watch Series 8 deals for Black Friday 2023, including the latest savings on Apple Watch 8 Cellular, GPS + Cellular, 45mm, 41mm, and more models. Links to the latest offers are listed below.

Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deals:

Best Apple Watch Deals:

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a well-reviewed smartwatch from Apple. It features a number of new features and improvements over the previous model, including a temperature sensor that can help women track their menstrual cycles and ovulation, crash detection, international roaming, and a faster S8 SiP chip for improved performance.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is available in two case sizes: 41mm and 45mm. It is also available in two models: GPS and Cellular. The Cellular model allows users to make and receive calls and send and receive text messages without their phone nearby.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a great choice for anyone looking for a powerful and feature-rich smartwatch. It is also a good choice for those who are looking for a smartwatch that can help them track their health and fitness.

The post-Thanksgiving day known as Black Friday stands as one of the year’s most significant shopping events. Retailers provide substantial discounts across diverse product categories, encompassing electronics, apparel, and home and garden essentials. Black Friday 2023 is slated for November 24th, and shoppers can anticipate an array of bargains commencing on Thanksgiving Day and extending through the weekend.

