EAI Water Welcomes Jeff Martens as General Manager

Jeff’s extensive career in the water treatment industry includes leadership roles at several high-profile companies. Most recently, he held the position of General Manager at H2O Engineering, Inc., where he led the company’s operations in San Luis Obispo, California, prior to his promotion to Vice President of Business Development following H2O Engineering’s acquisition by Newterra. Prior to that, Jeff held various roles with Nalco Water, most recently as the Global Director of Business Development where he was instrumental in driving the company’s growth through the development of comprehensive water reuse and recycle solutions for industrial customers.

Throughout his career, Jeff has created and deployed innovative water technology solutions for international companies. His leadership style, combined with his deep understanding of the water treatment market, will be crucial as EAI Water continues to expand its footprint and deliver sustainable water management across the country.

“ I am honored to join EAI Water and contribute to its mission of providing innovative, sustainable water solutions,” said Jeff Martens. “ This is a pivotal time in the industry, and I look forward to working with the talented team at EAI Water to deliver the innovative equipment, service and chemistry water solutions our clients need.”

Jeff holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, specializing in International Marketing and International Finance, and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan.

EAI Water’s CEO, Michael Warady expressed enthusiasm about the new appointment, stating, “ At EAI we look to hire individuals and leaders to this team that live and breathe our Company’s Core Values, and understand that all growth is in turn dependent on treating our employees and our customers the right way. Jeff is a highly respected leader in the water treatment industry and his experience and vision align perfectly with EAI Water’s commitment to the people we serve. We are thrilled to have him leading our team as we continue to grow across the Western United States.”

About EAI Water

EAI, headquartered out of Walnut, CA, is an industry-leading water solutions provider that provides a full-range of services and technologies geared towards managing customer’s water quality and operational performance. EAI has brought the best water treatment technologies and customer service to its clients across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Washington, and Ohio since 1986. Our proprietary chemical, membrane, and disinfectant technologies are deployed as part of our Total Water approach, in order to save our customers water, money, and ensure long-term operational excellence. Our team of professionals calls upon these proven solutions, applied uniquely, to ensure that our customers have the highest uptime, lowest water consumption, and most effective solutions possible to meet their daily operational needs.

For more information about EAI Water and its comprehensive water treatment solutions, visit www.eaiwater.com.

