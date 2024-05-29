Home Business Wire Eaglerise Launches "All in 1" LED Driver Integrated Dimming Solution
Business Wire

Eaglerise Launches “All in 1” LED Driver Integrated Dimming Solution

di Business Wire

FOSHAN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eaglerise announced “All in 1” LED driver, a new product. It provides a new approach to provide an efficient, versatile, and easy-to-integrate lighting power supply solution to meet the needs of modern lighting systems.

“All in 1” LED driver integrates DALI/0-10/PWM/resistance dimming and NFC function, meeting needs for diverse dimming modes and adapting to lights with different power. Developed based on a digital platform, this product enjoys excellent performance and precise control through integrated functions. It allows real-time reading of energy consumption and driver data, and supports full-voltage input (100-277V), providing a universal, efficient, intelligent, and highly cost-effective solution.

This LED driver is user-friendly, allowing users to switch dimming modes easily, thus improving the user experience. It enables efficient operation through integrated dimming functions and digital control technology. Aided by the real-time reading of energy consumption, it is more intelligent and convenient. Moreover, it guarantees more flexible lighting control, which helps reduce energy consumption and enhance cost-effectiveness.

It adopts the third generation semiconductor technology for development, coming with a smaller size and higher working efficiency, which makes it superior to similar products. In addition, this product applies some recyclable materials and efficient designs to be more green and eco-friendly, contributing to sustainable development.

Thanks to multiple innovative dimming functions of this single product, this product is more cost-effective than similar products. Therefore, we just need to increase its production volume instead of producing various models with a single function to satisfy the market demand for LED driver products.

Eaglerise has been focusing on the research and development, manufacturing, sales and service of lighting power supply products for more than 20 years, covering home lighting, commercial lighting, outdoor lighting and other lighting scenarios. Eaglerise is committed to providing customers around the world with more efficient, smarter, and greener LED driver power supplies and lighting solutions.

Contacts

Foshan Eaglerise Power Science & Technology (Shunde) Co.,Ltd.

Rita Zhu

jingyi.zhu@eaglerise.com

Articoli correlati

Ivanti’s Michelle Hodges, Leslie Alore and Leigh Lebow Recognized on CRN’s 2024 Women of the Channel List

Business Wire Business Wire -
CRN celebrates these leaders for their commitment to channel excellence.SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ivanti, the tech company that breaks down...
Continua a leggere

Alarm.com Prices Upsized $425.0 Million 2.25% Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Business Wire Business Wire -
TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM) (“Alarm.com”), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, announced today the...
Continua a leggere

Elliptic Labs Ships AI Virtual Proximity Sensor on HONOR 200 Series Smartphones

Business Wire Business Wire -
OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIVirtualProximitySensor--Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php