Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District Selects Varsity Tutors for Schools to Provide Students with Additional Learning Resources

On-Demand Learning Platform Available to Assist Each District Student Whenever Needed

FORT WORTH, Texas & ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District today announced a partnership with Varsity Tutors for Schools, a Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) company and the leading platform for live online tutoring, to provide all district students with access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform at no cost to the District, students or families. The partnership extends from now until June 30, 2030, ensuring students, educators and parents have a rich set of powerful resources for school years to come.





The comprehensive platform integrates interactive study tools, collaborative workspaces, and dynamic learning resources, including:

24/7 On-Demand Chat Tutoring

On-Demand Essay Review

Live Enrichment Classes

SAT and ACT Test Prep Classes

Celebrity-Led StarCourse Classes

Self Study Resources

College & Career Readiness Resources

Adaptive Assessments & Personalized Learning Plans

Recorded Enrichment Classes

“Access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform can be an invaluable resource for students,” said John Fahey, Director of CCMR and Advanced Academics at Eagle-Mountain Saginaw ISD. “Whether they need assistance outside of one-on-one teacher time or are seeking additional study materials to enhance their academic success, the platform offers valuable support. We’re enthusiastic about integrating the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform into everyday learning, and we encourage students to make the most of its offerings.”

Over 500 school districts across the country utilize the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform to supplement classroom learning and to effectively close learning gaps. When students need help with homework or are struggling to solve a problem, they can immediately chat with a tutor, 24/7, to get the help they need. Students can take practice tests and follow personal lesson plans for guided self-study. They can also sign up for expert-led live classes, and learn subjects like Geometry, Middle School Math, Elementary School Reading and more, alongside their peers.

“Varsity Tutors for Schools delivers a rich set of learning options to deploy for all students,” said Anthony Salcito, Chief Institutional Officer at Varsity Tutors for Schools. “Our comprehensive platform access is available to all K-12 schools at no cost, allowing them to budget for targeted intervention with best-in-class high-dosage tutoring options, including flexible implementation models that can put administrative staff, teachers, or parents at the center of the high-dosage tutoring relationship, depending on the needs of the district.”

Students can access Varsity Tutor through their EMS ISD Single Sign On (SSO). The platform is available immediately through June 2030.

About Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD



The Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District serves more than 23,000 students and their families across 73 square miles in the northwest corner of Tarrant County in north Texas. The fast-growth district consists of 18 elementary schools, six middle schools, and three comprehensive high schools with a fourth high school opening in August 2024. The district also offers a dedicated career and technology center, an alternative learning center, and an early childhood center for young learners. EMS ISD has proudly served the greater community for more than 100 years and continues to foster a culture of excellence for future generations.

About Varsity Tutors for Schools



Varsity Tutors, the industry leading online tutoring platform trusted by millions of families, launched Varsity Tutors for Schools, aimed at assisting district leaders in delivering 1:1 tutoring and comprehensive learning support. Varsity Tutors has a proven track record of successful collaboration with over 500 K-12 schools and districts, offering three implementation models: District Assigned, Parent Assigned, and Teacher Assigned. Each implementation model includes facilitating high-dosage, recurring, face-to-face tutoring in 1:1 or small group settings for any grade or subject, 24/7 on-demand tutoring, essay reviewing, and dedicated support for college admissions and test preparation. Learn more about how Varsity Tutors provides tailored educational solutions and partners with K-12 districts at https://www.varsitytutors.com/school-solutions.

About Nerdy Inc.



Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats – including Learning Memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com.

