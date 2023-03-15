Eagle Eye Networks Enhances Eagle Eye Cloud VMS Enterprise Edition

AI-powered Smart Layouts, and enterprise tools for device and user management, are now part of Eagle Eye Cloud VMS Enterprise Edition

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudvideosurveillance–Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today launched an enhanced Enterprise Edition equipped with AI-powered tools–such as Smart Video Search with Smart Layouts–and other impactful features designed for large, distributed, and multinational businesses.

Complementing the core features of the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS, the enhanced Enterprise Edition adds capabilities for the high-stakes security requirements of enterprise businesses:

AI-powered Smart Layouts —Ensure security personnel immediately see the most important camera views, even in an enterprise environment with hundreds of cameras. Eagle Eye Networks cloud-based AI automatically prioritizes cameras with people or vehicles and moves them to the top of the dashboard.

Locations/Floor Plans —Organize and manage cameras in a large campus or multi-site environment. Visual reference of the entire enterprise enables security personnel to manage cameras by location and lay cameras out on a floor plan.

—Organize and manage cameras in a large campus or multi-site environment. Visual reference of the entire enterprise enables security personnel to manage cameras by location and lay cameras out on a floor plan. Audit Log Notifications —Prevent unwanted changes proactively. Review and track user activity. Ensure compliance and proper system use.

—Prevent unwanted changes proactively. Review and track user activity. Ensure compliance and proper system use. Eagle Eye Smart Video Search —Search for video the same way you search the web with fast, accurate results. Smart Video Search is a standard feature that’s transforming the security practitioner’s job, and has won four international awards since launch in July 2022. Specifically for enterprise users, advanced features like Re-Identification make it dramatically easier to find video of interest.

Eagle Eye LPR— Enhance your security posture with Eagle Eye LPR (license plate recognition) which uses AI + Cloud for very high accuracy in challenging conditions, operates on any security camera, and enables seamless monitoring of vehicles across multiple locations. Also, Vehicle Surveillance Package (VSP), which works with third-party LPR and Eagle Eye LPR, is available as an add-on for all Eagle Eye Cloud VMS editions.

Command Line Interface (CLI)—Manage large installations, create scripted commands, save time and automate bulk system-wide functions including system edits, downloads, and troubleshooting.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the only platform robust and flexible enough to power the future of video surveillance and intelligence. Eagle Eye is based in Austin, Texas with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.

